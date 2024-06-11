NOW HIRING: TBI Special Agent/Criminal Investigator, Legal Instrument Examiner

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

TBI SPECIAL AGENT CRIMINAL INVESTIGATOR 1

Criminal Investigation Division

2 Vacancies: Shelby County, McNairy/Hardeman/Fayette Counties

Starting Salary Range: $5,508 – $8,783

Pay Incentives Above the Minimum:

5% additional for Education/Skills/Knowledge: Graduate Degree or Relevant Certification & Up to 10% for Experience: 2% per year of investigative law enforcement experience.

Job Duties: Responsible for conducting criminal investigations, processing crime scenes, and developing prosecutable criminal cases against persons who violate state and federal laws. Conducts interviews, arrests suspects, and may operate surveillance equipment. Maintains regular contact with law enforcement agencies and witnesses to gather intelligence and conduct investigations. Prepares investigative reports to be used by the District Attorney General’s Office and/or U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree.

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply for job opening 58798 during the application period from June 11th to June 17th, 2024, spanning five business days.

LEGAL INSTRUMENT EXAMINER – ASSOCIATE

TENNESSEE INSTANT CHECK SYSTEM (TICS) UNIT

HEADQUARTERS

Job Duties: Receives telephonic and electronic inquiries and performs personal identifying information (PII) (e.g., Name, date of birth, etc.) searches of federal and state databases via the Tennessee Instant Check System (TICS) Flex-check system.

Verifies the Federal Firearm Licensee (FFL) identifying information to process requests. Reviews PII on potential gun buyers and compares it to potential matches in federal and state databases. Adheres to security and privacy regulations and policies to ensure that criminal history information will not be released. Receives, reviews, and analyzes criminal record responses and police reports to determine if any prohibiting factors exist. Updates criminal history databases as needed. Notifies the FFL of the final determination of the transaction. Receives telephonic inquiries and answers general questions from the general public and FFLs. Resolves cases under stringent deadlines in a high-stress environment.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Two years of coursework at an accredited college or university.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time professional experience with the disposition of firearms may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of two years.

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 58793. This position will remain posted from June 11, 2024 – June 17, 2024, for 5 business days.