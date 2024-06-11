WTW announces Jon Oppenheim as new Construction leader in CRB North America

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced that Jon Oppenheim will now serve as the Head of Construction, Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), North America. With WTW’s Industry Vertical Division (IVD) approach to bring market-leading construction industry expertise to clients, Oppenheim brings more than twenty years of relevant experience navigating the trends and evolving risk profiles facing clients in the construction industry. Most recently, he served as CRB North America’s Southeast Region Construction Leader. With a focus on bringing the industry’s best expertise and resources from across the Global Line of Business and IVD directly to clients, Oppenheim will guide clients through market shifts and unexpected challenges.



The Industry Vertical Division (IVD) strategy across North America, working in lock step with our Global line of Business strategy, aims to deliver the most comprehensive suite of benefits available in the market to guide clients through an evolving risk environment. This wide-ranging, comprehensive platform for clients is a market-leading strategy that ensures all colleagues within the Construction IVD bring their experience and industry knowledge to provide an unsurpassed, ideal solution for a client to manage their particular risk profile.

Jon Oppenheim, Head of Construction, North America, CRB NA, WTW, commented, “Earning the trust of our construction clients is based on the depth of our understanding of their unique risk profile. They clearly recognize and deeply appreciate the IVD strategy and the fact they every single member of the IVD team brings a specialized expertise within the world of construction. We are excited to continue utilizing the comprehensive IVD structure so that we can deliver optimal risk solutions.”

Oppenheim brings a new, dynamic approach to leading the construction team throughout North America. His leadership and robust industry background aligns with the IVD foundational strategy of bringing the very best construction expertise to clients. The Construction IVD operates through a global, national, and regional structure so that the team experts are aligned across the globe and regionally to deliver safety plans, broking arrangements, risk engineering, and a unique approach to utilizing data and analytics to better understand a particular situation.

Michael Chang, Head of CRB NA, commented, “I am excited to support Jon as he steps into this new leadership role in North America. His robust knowledge of the construction industry and the unique challenges facing clients is a perfect fit for leading our Construction IVD on a national scale. I am confident that his knowledge will allow him to bring the best resources to meet client needs.”

Alastair Swift, Head of Global Lines of Business, CRB, commented, “It is great to have Jon working as part of the Global Construction leadership team, bringing the very best of what we have to offer Globally to our clients and colleagues across North America.”

