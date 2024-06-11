The sport fishery for Chinook salmon in the Clearwater River from Cherrylane Bridge to the Orofino Bridge closes on Friday, June 14 because the harvest objectives for that section of river have been met.
Spring Chinook fishing continues on other sections of the Clearwater, Snake, and Salmon river systems. To see what sections are open check the Chinook Fishing webpage.
You just read:
Chinook fishing closes on portion of Clearwater River from the Cherrylane Bridge to Orofino Bridge
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.