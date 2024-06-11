AI Brain Health Leader Omniscient Closes Series C Funding Round

Omniscient’s revolutionary platform, Quicktome®, leverages AI to convert a standard MRI scan into a detailed map of an individual’s brain networks.



The latest funding round will support continued growth in the US market and product development for expanded indications.



SYDNEY, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omniscient (“o8t®”), pioneering the use of AI to decode the human brain, today announced the conclusion of a successful Series C funding round, bringing total capital raised to US$60 million. This represents the most recent milestone in the company’s history of continued growth, with two FDA-cleared products to date.

At the intersection of data science and neuroscience, the company stands as a global pioneer in connectomics, utilizing AI to map and analyze an individual’s intricate web of brain connections and functions.

Among Omniscient's investors are prominent Australian business leaders Will Vicars and Gina Rinehart, underscoring their continued confidence in Omniscient’s vision and capabilities. This latest achievement follows Omniscient’s successful participation at the 2024 South By Southwest® (SXSW) conference in Austin, Texas, where the company showcased its transformative impact on brain health and human potential.

Omniscient will utilize the funds to expand its presence in the US market – where more than 100 US hospitals and clinics utilize the company’s AI-enabled connectomic analysis platform, Quicktome® – and to advance product development efforts targeting expanded indications.

“At Omniscient, we create meaningful AI-driven technologies that are transforming how we understand and care for the brain. Our innovations empower doctors, therapeutics developers, and brain tech pioneers to make groundbreaking advances in brain science and treatment,” said Dr. Stephane Doyen, Chief Data Scientist and co-founder of Omniscient.

Quicktome, the company’s flagship platform, uses the power of AI to automatically decode and map the brain’s networks—responsible for everything from motor to language to emotion—using just a straightforward MRI scan. Omniscient recently expanded its product offering to include the first FDA-cleared neurological planning and visualization tool using resting-state fMRI, opening up new horizons for Quicktome in areas such as stroke, disorders of consciousness, and oncology. Now, the company’s technology is poised to bring the benefits of connectomic analysis to clinicians and patients across the brain health spectrum, from neurosurgery and neurology to mental health and beyond.

“As enthralled as the world is right now by the generative AI boom, it’s easy to forget that the most important data set on the planet—and the most impactful realm to apply advanced AI—is the human brain,” said Stephen Scheeler, CEO. “We are thrilled to continue to lead the connectomics AI revolution worldwide, thanks to the support of our far-sighted investors, the talents of our team, and the dedication of our customers, partners, and collaborators.”

About Omniscient

Omniscient (o8t®) is the world leader in using AI to decode the human brain—a field known as connectomics. We are an artificial intelligence innovation hub that creates advanced technologies to conquer the problems and enhance the potential of the human brain for the benefit of all humankind. Our mission is to improve the lives of billions through connectomics. Today, Omniscient’s connectomics AI platform, Quicktome®, provides critical insights informing prognosis and planning across neurologic conditions, from cranial surgery and neuro-oncology to stroke and beyond. Tomorrow, Omniscient is poised to revolutionize brain health and help conquer conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease and depression through truly personalized brain medicine. To learn more, visit o8t.com.

Media Contact:

media@o8t.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/498228d8-2fab-4f85-8422-1494cf775eee