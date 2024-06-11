Omaha Area Youth Orchestras Join the UNO School of Music

On July 1, the Omaha Area Youth Orchestras (OAYO) will join the University of Nebraska at Omaha School of Music and the College of Communication, Fine Arts, and Media.

Bringing OAYO under the University’s umbrella is the next chapter for Omaha’s premier youth orchestra program following the retirement of Aviva Segall, after 25 years as Music Director and Principal Conductor of OAYO. OAYO honored Segall with the title of Music Director Emerita in recognition of her dedication to the organization and the impact she made for a generation of young Omahans.

"Omaha's music community is stronger because of Aviva and OAYO," said Barbara Soderlin, OAYO board president. "OAYO alumni have gone on to play in professional orchestras including the Omaha Symphony Orchestra, have become music educators themselves, and have thrived in a wide variety of other music careers."

OAYO was founded in 1958 through a partnership of the metro-area public schools and the Omaha Symphony Guild. In 1978, it was incorporated as an independent, nonprofit organization. Over its more than 65 years, OAYO built a pipeline of musical talent and patrons who appreciate the arts. Alumni recall OAYO as a musical community that fosters artistry and friendship while promoting discipline, cooperation and leadership.

"Now under the UNO School of Music, OAYO will offer young musicians even more opportunities to grow through exploring higher education and career opportunities in the arts," Soderlin said.

OAYO has worked closely with Dr. Karen Fannin, Director of the UNO School of Music, on a transition plan. “We are thrilled to welcome the Omaha Area Youth Orchestras to the UNO School of Music,” Fannin said. “OAYO has enriched the lives of thousands of musicians since their founding in 1958 and we look forward to continuing this strong tradition. For 25 years, students have performed under the direction of Aviva Segall, who will be greatly missed in her role as Principal Conductor. We are delighted to welcome OAYO’s artistic staff to UNO and to also bring new conductors to the organization. The UNO School of Music has served as the main rehearsal venue for OAYO for many years and we are pleased to count OAYO as one of our offerings for instrumental music students in Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa.”

Dr. Michael Hilt, Dean of the College of Communication, Fine Arts and Media adds: "The Omaha Area Youth Orchestra (OAYO) has a long-standing tradition of excellence in the metropolitan area. The College of Communication, Fine Arts and Media (CFAM) and School of Music faculty and staff recognize the need to help young musicians continue their educational journey. It is with the goals of furthering higher education and promoting access to stages of learning throughout the area that we welcome OAYO into CFAM and UNO."

Dr. Matthew Brooks, Associate Professor and Director of Orchestral Activities in Music and Medicine at UNO, will be the new conductor of the Youth Symphony. He also conducts the Nebraska Medical Orchestra, housed at UNMC.

Conducting the Youth Philharmonic will be Mrs. Debbie Martinez. Mrs. Martinez is Performing Arts Department Head at Millard North High School, where she conducts four orchestras that serve over 200 students. Mrs. Martinez currently serves as the President of the Nebraska Music Educators Association and is an alumnus of UNO, where she completed her Bachelor of Music in Music Education.

Continuing with OAYO is Mrs. Patricia Ritchie, who conducts the Youth Concert Strings and Prelude Program and has served in this capacity for several years. Previously, Mrs. Ritchie taught in the Omaha and Millard Public Schools for 36 years and was a member of the Omaha Symphony for over thirty years. Mrs. Ritchie also maintains a private cello studio.

Sophia Potter will continue as Chamber Music Director and is completing serving as Executive Director for OAYO. A cellist, Ms. Potter directs and performs with the Rangbrook Ensemble, is a Strings Coach for the Lincoln Youth Symphony, and recently finished several years as the chair of the Artist Selection Committee for the Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music series.

Joining the staff of the UNO School of Music will be OAYO staff members Cassie Fritch as Manager of Youth Programs and Operations and Julissa Ramirez as Head Operations Assistant.

For those interested in joining OAYO, auditions are still being accepted for the 2024-2025 year. Please visit www.oayo.org to register.