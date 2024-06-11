Azuria Announces Acquisition of Infrastructure Services Group LLC and Subsidiaries

The North American Leader in Technology-Enabled Water Solutions Welcomes ISG Partner Companies Mr. Rehab LLC, Green Mountain Pipeline Services LLC and Inland Waters LLC to its Portfolio

ST. LOUIS, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azuria Corporation, a leading provider of infrastructure maintenance, rehabilitation and technology-enabled water solutions, today announced the acquisition of Infrastructure Services Group (ISG) LLC, a firm that acquires and funds private companies that specialize in inspection, repair and rehabilitation of water and wastewater infrastructure systems. The acquisition includes the purchase of ISG partner companies, including Mr. Rehab, Green Mountain Pipeline Services, and Inland Waters.

“Azuria has enjoyed a long relationship with Mr. Rehab, Green Mountain and Inland Waters,” said Rob Tullman, President and CEO, Azuria. “This acquisition adds valuable talent, capabilities and experience to our portfolio of solutions.”

The companies’ employees and facilities will remain in place and continue to serve their customers.

“Now as a part of Azuria, our companies look forward to significant operational efficiencies and access to best practices,” said Mike Sisk, CEO, ISG. “Our teams can now leverage the expertise and product lines of Azuria’s entire portfolio to maximize business growth and gain exposure to unprecedented career opportunities.”

About Azuria Water Solutions

Azuria is the leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for the water industry. Since 1971, the company has remained at the forefront of sustainable, cost-effective products and technologies to address aging water pipeline infrastructure.

