TLI Investigator Dr. Marianne Gausche-Hill Co-authors New Study Revealing Cost-Effectiveness of Pediatric Readiness in Emergency Departments

Becoming highly pediatric-ready could decrease child mortality rates by up to 76%

Torrance, California, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A groundbreaking study published in the Journal of the American College of Emergency Physicians Open demonstrates that adhering to national pediatric care guidelines in emergency departments (EDs) not only saves children’s lives but also is cost-effective, ranging from $4 to $48 per patient. This pivotal research conducted by Dr. Marianne Gausche-Hill of The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center (TLI) offers compelling evidence about the financial feasibility of being "pediatric ready."

The study emphasizes past research showing that becoming highly pediatric-ready could decrease child mortality rates by up to 76%. The findings draw a significant comparison, noting that the cost is substantially lower than the mean price of $65 for a single vaccine dose through the CDC's childhood vaccination program.

Marianne Gausche-Hill, MD, FACEP, FAAP, co-first author, an emergency physician at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and TLI Interim CEO, emphasized the importance of these results: "This study confirms what we've observed over the years—enhancing pediatric readiness not only saves lives but is also an achievable goal for every ED, regardless of their size or resources. It's an investment worth making."

Kate Remick, MD, lead author and co-director of the National Pediatric Readiness Project alongside Dr. Gausche-Hill, reinforced the message: "Our research underscores the critical need to prioritize pediatric care capabilities in emergency settings. The minimal costs are negligible compared to the substantial improvements in survival rates."

Emergency departments looking to enhance their pediatric care capabilities are encouraged to engage with the National Pediatric Readiness Project (NPRP), which offers resources and an open assessment tool on its website. For more information on becoming pediatric-ready and to access the assessment tools, visit NPRP.


