Litigation Funding Investment Market Update – Know Whose Market Share Is Getting Bigger And Bigger
Stay up to date with Litigation Funding Investment Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Litigation Funding Investment market to witness a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Litigation Funding Investment Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Litigation Funding Investment market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.
This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Litigation Funding Investment market. The Litigation Funding Investment market size is estimated to increase by USD 9018 Million at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The market value is pegged at USD 13142 Million.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Longford Capital Management, LP (United States), Deminor (Belgium), VALIDITY FINANCE, LLC (United States), Woodsford Litigation Funding Ltd. (United Kingdom), Apex Litigation Finance (United Kingdom), Balance Legal Capital LLP (United Kingdom), Omni Bridgeway (United States), Pravati Capital LLC (United States), Burford Capital LLC (United States), Parabellum Capital (United States), Bentham Capital (Australia), Juridica Investments (United Kingdom).
Definition:
The Litigation Funding Investment Market refers to the industry segment that involves the provision of financial resources to support litigation and legal disputes in exchange for a share of the potential financial recovery. Litigation funding, also known as legal funding or litigation finance, is a practice where third-party investors provide capital to litigants or law firms to cover legal expenses, including legal fees, court costs, expert witness fees, and other litigation-related costs.
Market Trends:
• adoption of AI and machine learning for better data management and risk assesment
Market Drivers:
• rising cost of legal proceedings. Growing preference of investors' for portfolio financing
Market Opportunities:
• increasing number of copyright, trademark infringement cases, IP litigation
Market Restraints:
• complex regulatory environment varying across jurisdictions. Risk of conflict of interest, fraudulence, etc
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
Global Litigation Funding Investment Market Breakdown by Type (Commercial Litigation, Intellectual Property Litigation, International Arbitration, Bankruptcy Claim, Others) by 1.4.2 Enterprise size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises) by End user (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT and telecommunication, Healthcare, Media and entertainment, Manufacturing, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
