Diversified Search Group Announces Nora Sutherland as Managing Director in Corporate Practice

Philadelphia, PA, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Search Group, ranked among the top 10 firms in Forbes' list of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms, is delighted to announce the appointment of Nora Sutherland as Managing Director in the corporate practice's technology team. With significant experience in C-level and Board of Director talent consulting, Nora brings a valuable perspective from top-tier global search firms. In her new role with Diversified, Nora will provide talent consulting to private equity clients and other high-growth software companies.

“Nora's appointment marks an exciting chapter for our firm as we grow our technology practice capabilities. Her proven track record and deep industry knowledge will undoubtedly enrich our corporate practice and drive impactful results for our clients. We warmly welcome Nora to our tech team and look forward to achieving new heights together," said Aileen K. Alexander, CEO at Diversified Search Group.

Nora specializes in CEO, Board and C-level recruitment across B2B technology companies backed by private equity. With a portfolio across fintech, CCaaS, infrastructure, cloud networking, ERP, and beyond, Nora is a trusted, consultative partner with deep domain expertise.

Previously, Nora was an Executive Search Consultant in Acertitude’s global Technology and Healthcare practice, based in Philadelphia. She also served as a firmwide DEI leader. In addition to executive search, Nora advises on leadership development and succession planning.

"Nora's reputation precedes her as a dynamic force in executive recruitment, and we are thrilled to have her on board. Her trusted ability to provide strategic and client-focused solutions aligns perfectly with our vision and will further strengthen our commitment to delivering unparalleled results for our clients," said Megan Shattuck, Vice Chair and Global Managing Partner Corporate Practice Leader at Diversified Search Group.

"I am honored to join Diversified Search Group and look forward to contributing to its continued success," said Nora Sutherland, Managing Director in the Corporate Practice at Diversified Search Group. "Together, we will continue to work with best-in-class PE-backed tech companies to drive true impact and value-creation through talent acquisition in a fast-paced and exciting industry."

Nora’s prior decade of her career was devoted to the advancement of Philadelphia’s arts and cultural sector. Nora earned her B.A. from the University of Delaware.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Slma Shelbayah at slma.shelbayah@divsearch.com.



ABOUT DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP

Purpose. Progress. Performance.

Diversified Search Group (DSG) is the largest woman-founded and woman-led executive search firm in the world, and for five decades, has been driven by purpose, progress, and performance. Consistently recognized by Forbes as one of the Nation’s Top Retained Executive Search Firms, DSG is an industry leader in transformational leadership advisory for clients. The firm is deliberately different in its approach and is comprised of a combination of specialty practices with deep industry expertise, that together harness their collective resources to identify new leaders to meet the needs of our changing world. Diversified Search Group acquisitions include BioQuest, Koya Partners, Grant Cooper, Storbeck Search, Alta Associates, EWF, and Yardstick Management.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, DSG operates in over a dozen offices nationwide and offers global services as the exclusive U.S. partner of AltoPartners, the international alliance of independent executive search firms. For more information, visit diversifiedsearchgroup.com.



ABOUT ALTOPARTNERS



Established in 2006, AltoPartners is a leading international alliance of retained executive search and leadership consulting firms that combines the reach of a global network with the local knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit of independent partners working together to find the client’s perfect candidate fit. Today the alliance covers 64 offices in 37 countries and is ranked in the Top 10 Global Search Firms.

The AltoPartners alliance has created a distinctive force in executive search worldwide, giving global coverage across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information about the work we do and the countries we cover, please visit altopartners.com.

