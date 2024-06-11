Mille Miglia Veteran and Perennial Race Competitor 1957 Maserati 200si by Fantuzzi Adds Historic Racing Heritage to the 2024 Broad Arrow Monterey Auction

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 11, 2024 – Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, proudly presents the 1957 Maserati 200si by Fantuzzi, chassis number 2415 and estimated at $3,300,000 - $3,600,000, as the latest headline-grabbing consignment for the 2024 Monterey Jet Center Auction at Motorlux.

Jakob Greisen, Senior Car Specialist for Broad Arrow Auctions states, “It gives me great pleasure to announce the 1957 Maserati 200si as a feature consignment for our upcoming Monterey Jet Center auction. Not only is this a car I have personally known for many years, but it’s also a car that I have co-driven extensively with its owner on modern-day events such as the contemporary Mille Miglia, the California Mille, and the Colorado Grand, just to name a few. Throughout every single one of these events, chassis 2415 has performed flawlessly and competitively without fail, it is as impressive of a race car today as it was in 1957 and the next owner can look forward to enjoying the competitive edge the Maserati 200si provides.”

The Maserati 200si, chassis 2415, successfully competed in the heroic and very last 1957 Mille Miglia before going onto to achieve an impressive racing record in both Italian and US 1950s and 1960s sports car races. A genuine and highly original example, 2415 retains its original bodywork, chassis and gearbox, and is accompanied by its original engine block. Extensively documented with a full report by international Maserati historian Walter Bäumer, multiple photo albums containing archival images and period newspaper clippings, period racing video footage, racing records and restoration receipts. Previously owned by prominent racers and collectors including Tommy Meehan, Homer Tsakis, Anthony Podell, Noberto Ferretti and Wolf-Dieter Baumann.

In its contemporary life, chassis 2415 has been expertly maintained and restored by Mark Allin of Rare Drive Inc. in current ownership for the past 12 years. The Maserati is eligible for the most exclusive racing and driving events around the globe, but perhaps most impressively, 2415 is widely recognized by world-renowned Maserati experts as a benchmark car for originality and pedigree. The true epitome of a proper international Grand Marque sports racing car, boasting the rare combination of outstanding originality and world-renowned racing success.

Broad Arrow Auctions is also pleased to announce a date change for this year’s Monterey auction as, for the first time, the Hagerty Motorlux event will serve as the backdrop for a selected offering of approximately 40 cars to be auctioned on Wednesday evening, the 14th, with the auction beginning at 5:30 pm. The auction will continue Thursday, the 15th with the sale beginning at 3:00 pm. Please visit the Broad Arrow website for additional information on the upcoming auction and to purchase Motorlux tickets directly, please visit the Motorlux website directly.

