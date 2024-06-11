Astrocade AI Lands $12 Million Seed Round to Empower Everyone to Create Games with AI; Investors include AME Cloud Ventures, NVIDIA Ventures, Eric Schmidt, and Niccolo De Masi

Astrocade’s generative AI platform brings the world together through social interactive experiences, enabling people to create, share and play together online

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AI-powered social gaming platform, Astrocade AI, announced its $12 million seed funding from AME Cloud Ventures, NVIDIA Ventures, Venture Reality Fund, and gaming and technology legends Eric Schmidt, Niccolo De Masi, John Riccitiello, David Baszucki, Jerry Yang, Mike Abbott, and more.



Founded by CEO Amir Sadeghian, PhD, Stanford’s AI Lab, CTO Ali Sadeghian, PhD, ex Google Research, and Fei-Fei Li, Co-Director of Stanford’s Human-Centered AI Institute, Astrocade is an entirely new form of interactive engagement never before accessible to casual gamers. The Astrocade platform makes it possible for the next generation of creators to express their creativity in a form that audiences don't just consume, but interact with—even inhabit—for the first time.

“My brother and I moved around a lot as kids, from country to country, and we always found each new place filled with excitement, new adventures, and new people. These experiences enriched and changed us for the better, and became the inspiration for Astrocade,” said Amir S. “We wanted to make it possible for people to build and share their dream interactive worlds.”

Using generative AI, Astrocade's platform allows gamers to create their own games using text-to-image prompts and load them to the community for others to play. Whether you want your game to be filled with marshmallows or battle, Astrocade can build it in moments.

Just as TikTok has inspired billions of people to become video creators, Astrocade AI aims to empower billions of people to become game creators. Using the company’s proprietary Artificial Gaming Intelligence™, players use natural language to create and modify games while playing them and share the game with a single tap to fellow creators and followers. Astrocade AI features include narrative, audio, 2D and 3D art, NPCs, and game mechanics. They're currently in closed alpha.

“The Astrocade AI founding team shares a visionary blend of technical expertise, creative prowess, and unwavering dedication that speaks volumes to their potential,” said Niccolo De Masi, Chairman at Futurum Group and Chairman of the Board at Glu Mobile. “Their innovative approach prioritizes user engagement and experience, paving the way for a new era of immersive gaming experiences that will captivate audiences worldwide.”

About Astrocade AI

Astrocade AI is an AI-powered social gaming platform that lets anyone create, iterate, and share games with friends and the larger Astrocade community. It was founded in late 2022 by Amir Sadeghian, Ali Sadeghian, and Fei-Fei Li. For more information, please visit www.astrocade.com .

