IZEA Report Finds 75% of UK 18-to-29-Year-Olds Purchase Products Directly Through Social Media

Young Adults in the UK Are 2.5 Times More Likely to Search TikTok for Product Recommendations Than Ask Friends and Family

ORLANDO, Fla., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, released the 2024 United Kingdom edition of its research report, “ Trust in Influencer Marketing ,” today. The report is based on UK consumer sentiment and examines the effectiveness of influencer marketing in terms of consumer trust and engagement. It also measures the sentiment of social media users toward the prospect of becoming influencers themselves and using artificial intelligence for content creation.



The survey found that 56% of 18-to-29-year-olds research products on TikTok before purchasing, and 75% of that age group have purchased a product directly through social media features like TikTok Shop and Instagram Shopping. Meanwhile, 54% of respondents say they would quit their job to become a full-time social media influencer, and 69% would accept compensation or free products from a brand to make a social media post on their channels. Additionally, the survey found that 70% of content creators under the age of 45 are using AI tools.

“Our report underscores the dynamic and rapidly evolving nature of influencer marketing in the United Kingdom. Our findings highlight that platforms like YouTube and TikTok are leading the way in terms of usage and engagement, particularly among younger demographics,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA CEO and founder. “The move toward short-form visual content and AI-assisted production is a testament to the innovation happening in the industry. The acceptance of social shopping features and the effectiveness of influencer advertising over traditional methods further emphasize the shifting landscape of the Creator Economy. This report reinforces the importance of authentic and relatable content in influencing consumer behavior and the potential for those willing to monetize their influence.”

Key Insights for Influencers and Consumers

54% of respondents are more likely to trust an influencer’s sponsored post over one from an A-list celebrity.

51% of all respondents have purchased products promoted by influencers.

79% of 18-to-29-year-olds have purchased a product after seeing it used by an influencer.



Key Insights for Marketers

55% of social media users prefer content created by social media influencers over marketing professionals.

56% of respondents ages 18-29 research products on TikTok before purchasing.

75% of respondents ages 18-29 say they have purchased a product directly from a social media app.

Only 24% of those over 60 have purchased a product through a social media platform’s shopping feature.

Insights for Social Media Audiences

The most used social media platforms in the UK are Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

55% of 18-to-29-year-olds follow more than 21 influencers.

Younger consumers have higher and more diverse usage of social media platforms.

18-to-29-year-olds in the UK spend an average of 6.3 hours a day on social media.

Insights on Influencer Aspirations

54% of respondents say they would quit their jobs to become a full-time social media influencer.

69% say they would accept compensation from a brand for a social media post.

Half of 18-to-29-year-olds aspire to become influencers.

61% of 18-to-29-year-olds know someone who earns money as an influencer.

Insights on AI and Content Creation

Among content creators, photos and short videos are the preferred content type.

Nearly 70% of content creators 44 and younger are using AI tools.

Only 20% of those over 60 who create content are using AI tools for content creation.

48% of 18-to-29-year-olds follow an AI or virtual influencer.

Results from the study are based on the responses from 1,024 UK social media users over the age of 18. The report is part of an ongoing series of research studies focusing on influencers’ key roles in influencing consumer behaviors and trends.

