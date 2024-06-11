Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY – Global Energy Show Canada: Major Events

CALGARY, Alberta, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: We are pleased to share the following major events taking place during the Global Energy Show Canada (GESC) in Calgary from June 11-13, 2024.
   
  REMINDER: All registered media must obtain their accreditation badge from the registration area. Media accreditation must be visible at all times and cannot be shared with others. The Press Office is located on the second floor of the BMO Centre in the Brand Room and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 12, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 13.
   
WHEN:
 Tuesday, June 11 – Thursday, June 13, 2024.
   
WHAT:
 Tuesday, June 11, 2024
   
  Opening Plenary – 9:00 a.m.
  Premier / Ministerial Addresses
    9:45 a.m. – Honourable Jim Reiter
    10:20 a.m. – Honourable Matt Jones
    10:30 a.m. – Premier Danielle Smith
    12 p.m. – Honourable Brian Jean (Ministerial Lunch)
  Ministerial Stage Interviews
    3 p.m. – Honourable Ambassador Nicholas Agbo Ella, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigeria
    3:15 p.m. – Honourable Rebecca Schultz
  Ministerial Tour
    11 a.m. – Honourable Matt Jones – exhibition floor
  Strategic Conference Sessions
    Full schedule here.
    Speaker list here.
  Technical Conference Sessions
    Full schedule here.
    Speakers list here.
  YWE: Women in Operations Dinner – 5:30 p.m.
   
Details here.
   
  Wednesday, June 12, 2024
   
  Registration and Breakfast – 8:00 a.m.
  Ministerial Addresses
    9:50 a.m. – Honourable Devin Dreeshen
    11:25 a.m. – Honourable Dale Nally
    3:15 p.m. – Honourable Rick Wilson
  Premier Scrum
    1 p.m. – Level 3 – Percheron Ballroom
  Strategic Conference Sessions
    Full schedule here.
    Speaker list here.
  Technical Conference Sessions
    Full schedule here.
    Speakers list here.
       
  Thursday, June 13, 2024
       
  Registration and Breakfast – 8:00 a.m.
  Ministerial Addresses
    10 a.m. – Rt. Honourable Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Federal Republic of Nigeria
    3 p.m. – Honourable Rajan Sawhney
  Ministerial Tour
    11 a.m. – Honourable Rajan Sawhney – exhibition floor
  Strategic Conference Sessions
    Full schedule here.
    Speaker list here.
  Technical Conference Sessions
    Full schedule here.
    Speakers list here.
       
  For more information on the exhibitions, strategic and technical conference features and special features, please visit https://www.globalenergyshow.com/.
       
  *Please note, schedule is subject to change.
       
WHERE: BMO Centre at Stampede Park – Calgary
  20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary, AB T2G 2W1
       

For media inquiries, please contact: 
Sarah Ferguson
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
250-464-4406
sferguson@brooklinepr.com


