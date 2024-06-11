CHESS Health Solutions and ChartSpan Partner to Empower Providers with Chronic Care Management

Partnership will enable CHESS to provide Chronic Care Management, a Medicare program for patients with two or more chronic conditions.

Winston-Salem, NC, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHESS Health Solutions, a leader in helping healthcare providers transition to value-based care, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with ChartSpan, the largest full-service Chronic Care Management (CCM) organization in the United States. This collaboration will offer a full-service CCM program to CHESS’s clients, significantly enhancing patient care and operational efficiency for healthcare practices.

Recognizing the challenges of fatigue and physician burnout, CHESS Health Solutions helps connect practices with comprehensive value-based care solutions, so providers can focus on patient care. Through their partnership with ChartSpan, CHESS will now offer Chronic Care Management, a Medicare program for patients with two or more chronic conditions.



“With our partnership with ChartSpan, we are better positioned to provide high-touch care to the patients we serve through our new unique value services model,” said Josh Vire, vice president of value-based operations at CHESS Health Solutions. “This will allow us to better fulfill our mission of achieving better patient outcomes, while reducing the overall cost of care.”

ChartSpan’s Chronic Care Management program is designed to unlock the potential of healthcare practices by fostering stronger patient connections, improving patient outcomes, and providing robust support for staff.



Key benefits of the program for CHESS practices include:

20 minutes of care every month, for every enrolled patient

Fully staffed 24/7 nurse line

Programs to identify care gaps and enhance quality scores

Fully-managed program to protect provider’s and practice staff’s time

“We are thrilled to partner with CHESS Health Solutions to empower their network of providers with a proven CCM solution,” said Christine Hawkins, CEO of ChartSpan. “Together, we can ensure that providers have the tools and resources they need to deliver exceptional care to their patients and improve their quality of life.”



If you’d like to learn more about Chronic Care Management, you can visit chartspan.com. For more on CHESS Health Solutions, visit https://www.chesshealthsolutions.com/.

About ChartSpan

ChartSpan is the largest full-service Chronic Care Management organization in the United States. It offers turnkey CCM programs, Annual Wellness Visit software, Remote Patient Monitoring enrollment services, and quality improvement services. ChartSpan partners with over 150 practices and health systems to deliver value-based care to Medicare beneficiaries.

About CHESS Health Solutions

CHESS Health Solutions is a physician-led company value services company with over a decade of experience improving patient outcomes while reducing healthcare costs. With a focus on innovation and quality, CHESS continues to be at the forefront of transforming healthcare delivery. Through sustained clinical innovation, contract negotiation experience, and high-touch care, CHESS is committed to success in quality improvement, cost reduction, and most important, better patient outcomes. Visit chesshealthsolutions.com for more information.

