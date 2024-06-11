Submit Release
Synopsis of Responses and Departmental Response to the consultation on the McCloud Remedy in the Local Government Pension Scheme (NI) - Supplementary Issues and Scheme Regulations

The Department made Regulations to implement the McCloud Remedy on 28 September 2023 and these Regulations are titled the Local Government Pension Scheme (Amendment No. 2) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2023 (SR. 2023 No. 149).  A Synopsis of Responses and the  Department’s Response to the consultation has been published.

