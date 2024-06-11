Mezmo Hires Former StackHawk, New Relic Leader as Vice President of Product

Seasoned enterprise software leader will support product growth and expand capabilities for Mezmo’s market-disrupting telemetry pipeline solution

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mezmo, the leading telemetry data platform , today announced the addition of Lauren Nagel as vice president of product. With experience spanning high-growth startups to global leaders, she will lead Mezmo’s innovative product team in evolving its market-disrupting telemetry pipeline solution that empowers customers to take control of their data.

“A seasoned product leader with both technical and business acumen, Nagel knows how to build industry-leading software solutions that tackle complex enterprise challenges,” said Tucker Callaway, CEO, Mezmo. “Right now data overwhelm is a huge pain point for companies. They are wasting massive amounts of time and money to manage their telemetry data. Nagel’s ability to problem solve, along with her experience in the observability and security markets, will prove invaluable as we expand our product roadmap to support our customers’ needs.”

Nagel’s more than 20 years of experience as a product leader spans high-growth startups and large public companies, including taking two organizations through successful acquisitions. She is the co-inventor on two patents and has a proven record of launching award-winning, high-quality enterprise software products, owning the entire process from product design to launch and growth. She’s an expert in process development and implementation and has built partnerships and integrations with major market leaders in cloud and infrastructure.

Prior to Mezmo, Nagel was the vice president of product at StackHawk, where she played a pivotal role in scaling revenue to multi-millions, orchestrating a strategic shift from a product-led growth model to serving large enterprise corporations. She also served as a product leader at New Relic, where she oversaw the observability platform, spearheading APM, Browser, Mobile, Synthetic, Infrastructure, and Networking products, and leading the redesign and release of the company’s infrastructure product. Her other product leadership roles include Akamai, SOASTA (acquired by Akamai), Pie Digital, Pure Networks (acquired by Cisco), and Microsoft.

“Getting meaningful insights from mountains of data is no easy task, yet it is more important and urgent every day,” said Nagel. “Telemetry pipelines offer tremendous impact and possibility, beyond volume reduction, to make enterprises more responsive and secure. I’m thrilled to be working with the innovative team at Mezmo, leading this exciting new category that’s solving consequential customer problems.”

Nagel joins at a pivotal point in Mezmo’s growth. Just a year after announcing a free trial offering for its Telemetry Pipeline, the company continues to innovate and capture market share. It was recently named to Inc’s Regional List of fastest-growing companies in the Pacific region. It also recently announced the industry’s first stateful processing in the telemetry pipeline.

About Mezmo

Mezmo helps organizations control telemetry data with confidence. Built for enterprise scale, Mezmo’s platform makes it easier to understand data, optimize it, and respond quickly to any incident or data change. Mezmo delivers productivity gains and cost advantage to modern observability, security, and platform engineering teams at hyper-growth startups and Fortune 500 companies.

Mezmo is the sole logging provider for IBM Cloud, where they’ve partnered to drive innovation in observability at hyper-scale since 2018. The company has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the US by Inc 5000 and Deloitte Fast 500. Visit www.mezmo.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

