Definitive Healthcare Wins 2024 Databricks Healthcare and Life Sciences Partner of the Year Award

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced it has been named the 2024 Databricks Healthcare and Life Sciences Partner of the Year. This prestigious award recognizes Definitive Healthcare's exceptional collaboration with Databricks in delivering innovative data and AI solutions to the healthcare and life sciences industry.



“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Databricks as their Healthcare and Life Sciences Partner of the Year,” said Casey Eastlack, AVP, Professional Services at Definitive Healthcare. “Our partnership with Databricks enables our shared customers to gain deeper and faster healthcare insights for better decision-making and, ultimately, greater innovations and improved lives.”

With data sharing on the Databricks Marketplace, customers can gain access to Definitive Healthcare's rich healthcare datasets, including prescription claims data, behavioral health data, and affiliations intelligence on healthcare professionals and organizations. This intelligence allows organizations to understand the patient access journey, prioritize the right opportunities, and engage with the most influential medical experts to drive healthcare forward.

“Definitive Healthcare is a valued partner in our mission to support organizations across the healthcare and life sciences sector with the best data and AI solutions,” said Michael Sanky, Global Industry Lead, Healthcare & Life Sciences at Databricks. “Their vast healthcare datasets combined with our leading Data Intelligence Platform is a winning formula for advancing outcomes for our shared customers.”

At Definitive Healthcare, our mission is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com .

