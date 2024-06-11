Highway One Capital Launches With Support From LPL Strategic Wealth Services

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisors Tim Woodall and Dustin Raring launched a new independent practice, Highway One Capital, through affiliation with LPL Financial’s supported independence model, LPL Strategic Wealth Services. The team reported having served approximately $500 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from First Republic, now part of JPMorgan Chase.



Based in Newport Beach, Calif., Woodall and Raring are longtime best friends with over 55 years of industry experience, collectively. They partnered in 2012 to combine their strengths for the benefit of their clients, with each advisor bringing different skillsets and viewpoints to the business. With client support from Taylor Ford, the team primarily serves business owners and high-net-worth multigenerational families.

“In a world that’s shifted to model portfolios and simplified offerings, we truly spend a lot of time, energy and effort customizing strategies for each individual client or family,” Woodall said. “We enjoy getting to know what clients want to do with their finances and how their wealth can help drive their goals and ambitions. We keep our focus on the important things along that journey: family, community, connectivity and a sense of purpose to keep clients moving forward.”

That focus ties into their new brand, which is a nod to California’s iconic Highway One that connects generations through road trips, natural beauty and a can-do spirit. It also reflects the team’s personal approach to life, family and wealth management.

Joining LPL was a natural choice for the team, which was looking for a more entrepreneurially-minded culture and an environment where they could put their clients' best interests first.

“This decision to move to LPL was driven by our desire to have full control in how we build our business and serve clients,” Raring said. “We can now leverage the strength of a major firm that offers integrated technology, strategic business resources and wide selection of investment choices, which enables us to deliver highly personalized wealth management options and exceptional service experiences.”

The team chose to affiliate via LPL’s comprehensive supported independence solution, LPL Strategic Wealth Services (SW), which combines the freedom and flexibility of entrepreneurship with hands-on business services and support to help practices thrive, both operationally and strategically. In addition to having access to LPL’s innovative wealth management platform and sophisticated resources, SW advisors benefit from a truly integrated service that includes simplified pricing, technology and dedicated support to launch their practice. Then, after the transition is complete, SW teams receive ongoing operations support managed by their team of experienced professionals including a business strategist, marketing partner, CFO and administrative assistant. Advisors have one point of contact, a dedicated team and priority access to advocacy and project management for complex business issues, ultimately allowing them to stay focused on the enduring needs of their clients and the culture and evolution of their practice.

“We want to be independent, but we also appreciate the blend of service and support that is provided by LPL Strategic Wealth Services," Raring said. "We are fully supported by a dedicated team that upholds our high standards, and we look forward to building a culture where we can prioritize our clients’ best interests in their pursuit of financial success.”

The team will also be able to tap into elements of LPL's Private Wealth offering, which provides customized solutions for high-net-worth families, including estate planning, legacy planning, tax strategies and comprehensive solutions for concentrated equity positions.

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said, “We extend a warm welcome to Tim, Dustin and Taylor and congratulate them on the launch of Highway One Capital. As they build their ideal practice, LPL is here to support them throughout their entire journey as independent advisors. We are committed to delivering sophisticated resources, innovative capabilities and strategic business solutions designed to help them build value with clients and win in the markets they serve.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that LPL should work for advisors and institutions, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving nearly 23,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 institutions and at approximately 570 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and institution leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and institutions, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. Highway One Capital and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2023.

