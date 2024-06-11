CreBit: Revolutionizing Financial Support through Blockchain and AI

Seoul, South Korea, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where blockchain technology continues to reshape industries, CreDit emerges as a pioneering project with a mission to democratize financial support. Leveraging blockchain and AI, CreBit aims to provide innovative financial solutions to self-employed individuals, small business owners, and startups who traditionally face challenges in accessing financial aid.

Transforming Global Payments with Big Data

CreBit is rooted in the application of blockchain and artificial intelligence to global payment big data (#RWA). By utilizing these cutting-edge technologies, CreBit not only ensures secure and transparent transactions but also offers a robust platform for analyzing and leveraging payment data. This approach allows for more accurate and efficient financial services, tailored to the unique needs of its users.



Empowering the Underserved

One of the standout features of CreBit is its commitment to supporting those often overlooked by conventional financial institutions. This includes the self-employed, small business owners, and innovative startups. These groups frequently struggle to secure the financial backing needed to grow and sustain their ventures. CreBit addresses this gap by offering future sales receivable factoring and IT technology solutions, providing them with the liquidity and resources necessary to thrive.



Crypto Job Support and Financial Aid

Beyond business financing, CreBit extends its support to the global underprivileged by promoting crypto job opportunities and financial aid. By integrating these initiatives, CreBit not only contributes to the economic empowerment of disadvantaged communities but also fosters a more inclusive digital economy. This holistic approach ensures that financial support is accessible to a broader spectrum of society, facilitating growth and stability.



Investment and Growth

CreBit has already successfully completed Seed Round and Pre-Series A Round investments from institutional investors, and is renewing its monthly credit card payment data of 300,000 people and payment amount of over $15 million. These milestones highlight the growing trust and recognition from the financial community, further solidifying CreBit’s position in the fintech landscape.



The Future of Financial Inclusion

CreBit's innovative use of blockchain and AI positions it at the forefront of financial technology. By harnessing the power of global payment data, CreBit is set to revolutionize how financial support is distributed and accessed. The project’s focus on inclusivity and support for the underprivileged underscores its potential to make a significant impact on the global financial landscape.

As CreBit continues to develop and expand its services, it stands as a beacon of hope for those striving to secure financial independence and success in an increasingly digital world.

