Wealthspire Advisors Adds Seasoned Investment Advisor Michael J. Santo

Veteran Portfolio Manager and Former Bank of America Private Bank Managing Director Adds Expertise in both New York and South Florida Markets

New York, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wealthspire Advisors LLC, an NFP company and independent investment adviser, today announced the addition of industry veteran and portfolio manager Michael J. Santo to the team. Santo, who oversaw portfolios for public company executives, business owners, philanthropic organizations, and multigenerational households in prior roles, joins the firm in both its New York and South Florida markets and brings decades of experience serving high net worth clients.

“Mike Santo is an incredible addition to the Wealthspire team, bringing sophisticated expertise in wealth management and investment strategy,” said Mike LaMena, Wealthspire’s CEO. “We welcome his insights into how we can continue to evolve our services and offer more robust capabilities to meet our clients’ complex financial needs.”

Previously, Mike Santo was a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Bank of America Private Bank in New York and South Florida. In this role, he was responsible for creating and maintaining personalized investment strategies utilizing a broad range of wealth management services including investment planning and wealth strategy.

In addition, he supported clients in navigating changing market environments to provide traditional guidance in the areas of asset allocation, tax minimization, retirement, and multigenerational strategies from risk-based approaches to banking and lending needs.

“I am excited to partner with a firm that shares my unwavering commitment to elevating the client experience,” said Mike Santo. “Wealthspire brings the perfect blend of a smaller and customized team-based fiduciary approach with a robust platform and wide range of experts to serve my clients well for decades. I look forward to a bright future together.”

Santo has a deep history of serving clients in the Northeast and Southeast markets and will work out of the firm’s Boca Raton office alongside Managing Director Frank Marzano. Santo’s appointment is part of Wealthspire’s continued mission to further establish its strong New York and South Florida presence with top talent.

About Wealthspire Advisors

Wealthspire Advisors LLC is an independent registered investment advisor that oversees, across its entities, more than 20 locations and 300+ team members across the country. We are fiduciary advisors who value connecting all parts of a client’s financial life to deliver thoughtful, collaborative strategies that optimize their finances and fulfill their aspirations. Wealthspire Advisors acts as a wealth manager, investment advisor, consultant, and constant partner in helping clients gain confidence in their financial futures. For more information on Wealthspire Advisors, please visit www.wealthspire.com.

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, is an organization of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. With colleagues across the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, U.K., and Ireland, they serve a diversity of clients, industries, and communities. Their global capabilities, specialized expertise and customized solutions span property and casualty insurance, benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory. Together, they put people first, prioritize partnerships and continuously advance a culture they’re proud of. Visit NFP.com to learn more.

Wealthspire Advisors is the common brand and trade name used by Wealthspire Advisors LLC and its subsidiaries, separate registered investment advisers and subsidiary companies of NFP Corp., an Aon company.

© 2024 Wealthspire Advisors

