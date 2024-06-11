Vemanti’s VinHMS Powers Vinpearl’s New Homestay Product with Advanced AI Capabilities

IRVINE, Calif., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vemanti Group, Inc. (“Vemanti” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: VMNT), a technology holding company, today announced a signed agreement between its wholly-owned subsidiary, VinHMS Pte. Ltd. (“VinHMS”), and Vinpearl, JSC (“Vinpearl”), one of Vietnam's largest and most prestigious hospitality brands and a subsidiary of Vingroup, JSC (“Vingroup”). Under an automatically renewable three-year revenue-sharing deal, VinHMS will deploy its flagship product, CiHMS, to manage the entire digital operations for Vinpearl’s new property management and short-term rental brand, StaynFun (“StaynFun”). The arrangement aims to bolster VinHMS's revenue growth in the coming years and further strengthen its role as a leader in hospitality innovation. In addition, VinHMS is set to introduce AI-driven digital concierge services, a first for its CiHMS platform, designed to significantly enhance guest satisfaction and open new revenue streams.



Vinpearl is known for its high-end resorts and hotels, and the company has established a strong presence across Vietnam, offering exceptional guest experiences and high-quality services. With a portfolio that includes over 30 properties across the country, Vinpearl has become synonymous with luxury and excellence in the hospitality industry. StaynFun, its newly launched homestay rental brand, is designed to offer short-term rental operations management to property owners across all cities in Vietnam including the tens of thousands of homes in master-planned megacities throughout the country built by Vinhomes, JSC (‘Vinhomes”), another subsidiary of Vingroup. Ultimately, the platform enables guests to easily book their stay without any membership requirements, providing access to high-quality residences equipped with modern amenities in preferred destinations.

As demand for luxury residential rental solutions continues to rise, StaynFun aims to deliver exceptional value to both owners and guests by ensuring quality standards and superior service. The CiHMS platform delivers optimal efficiency with real-time personalized guest engagement tools. This integration positions StaynFun as a premier choice for travelers seeking a high-tech, luxurious stay. The agreement with Vinpearl not only highlights VinHMS’s first-class technological capabilities but also further cements its expansion plans. Along with the launch of StaynFun, the CiHMS platform will roll out advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) features designed to streamline operations which include:

Facial Recognition : Enhances security and provides a seamless check-in experience; guests can check in without physical interaction, ensuring a smooth and efficient process.

: Enhances security and provides a seamless check-in experience; guests can check in without physical interaction, ensuring a smooth and efficient process. Virtual ID : Allows guests to use digital identification for accessing services and amenities, providing a secure and convenient alternative to traditional ID methods.

: Allows guests to use digital identification for accessing services and amenities, providing a secure and convenient alternative to traditional ID methods. Real-time Data Analytics : Enables personalized guest services by analyzing data in real-time to tailor experiences according to individual preferences and behaviors.

: Enables personalized guest services by analyzing data in real-time to tailor experiences according to individual preferences and behaviors. Automated Customer Support : Multi-language chatbots and virtual assistants provide instant support to guests, addressing their queries and requests efficiently 24/7.

: Multi-language chatbots and virtual assistants provide instant support to guests, addressing their queries and requests efficiently 24/7. Efficient Housekeeping : Streamlines housekeeping operations by optimizing staff schedules, predicting room turnover times, and automating inventory management. This ensures that rooms are cleaned and maintained promptly, addressing a major concern for many hotel operators by reducing labor costs and improving service quality.

: Streamlines housekeeping operations by optimizing staff schedules, predicting room turnover times, and automating inventory management. This ensures that rooms are cleaned and maintained promptly, addressing a major concern for many hotel operators by reducing labor costs and improving service quality. Predictive Maintenance: Predicts and addresses maintenance needs before they become issues, ensuring that the facilities and equipment remain in optimal condition and enhancing overall guest satisfaction.

These AI features are designed to work across various hospitality platforms and settings for any hotel operator seeking to enhance their guest services. Through the technology, guests will have seamless and intuitive always-on access to essential services such as express checkout, housekeeping, maintenance requests, hotel amenities, internet access, room service, and rewards programs. Moreover, they will now enjoy personalized suggestions for local entertainment venues, dining, shopping, and cultural attractions, enhancing their stay with unmatched convenience and personalization. The goal is to make the concierge experience more efficient without needing an app.

"StaynFun represents a new era in hospitality, combining modern luxury with state-of-the-art technology," said Hoang “Eric” Nguyen, CEO of Vemanti. "Since the beginning, our CiHMS platform has been architected to meet the evolving and modular needs of the hospitality industry, and introducing AI capabilities through this agreement with Vinpearl reinforces our ongoing commitment to driving innovation in the industry.”

Anticipating substantial inventory growth in the near future, StaynFun is poised to significantly increase market awareness and expand sales reach for Vinpearl as an integral part of its upcoming planned IPO. Set to rapidly scale up to tens of thousands of properties, both branded and non-branded residential units across Vietnam, this agreement is expected to generate over $1M USD in annual recurring revenue (ARR) for VinHMS, underscoring the substantial financial impact and growth potential of this partnership.

Mr. Trang Quoc Dang, Vinpearl’s operations director in charge of StaynFun, noted, “This new platform provides turn-key rental service support to all property owners across Vietnam. Associating their investments with a well-known luxury brand like Vinpearl can lead to higher returns compared to doing it independently or with other brands, enhancing each property’s appeal. This partnership with technological advancements by VinHMS and Vinpearl’s luxury brand is expected to raise the standards for both owners and guests alike.”

About Vemanti

Vemanti Group, Inc. is a diversified technology holding company with a focus on the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. We operate across various sectors of innovative leading-edge digital services. We seek growth through strategic partnerships, joint ventures, or mergers and acquisitions with established businesses. By leveraging synergies and complementary strengths of these relationships, we look to diversify and expand our market reach. One of the key aspects of our strategy is also investment in promising startups and early-stage companies that demonstrate potential for disruption. Ultimately, as a publicly traded company, we're committed to creating long-term value for our shareholders while actively seeking out new opportunities. Learn more at: https://vemanti.com

About VinHMS

VinHMS Pte Ltd (“VinHMS”) is a Singapore-based technology company specializing in cutting-edge products and solutions aimed at optimizing business operations for customers in the hospitality industry. VinHMS's comprehensive solution set comprises of CiHMS, CiAMS, CiTMS, and CiTravel. The flagship product is the complete hospitality management platform CiHMS, which is capable of handling all operational needs of 4-star to 5-star hotels and hotel chains. VinHMS pursues the mission of transforming hospitality operations through technology innovations. Learn more at: https://vinhms.com

About Vinpearl

Vinpearl, JSC (“Vinpearl”) is a prominent hospitality and entertainment brand in Vietnam, owned by Vingroup. Vinpearl is known for its luxurious resorts, hotels, theme parks, and entertainment complexes located in various destinations across Vietnam, including popular tourist spots like Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Hoi An, and Da Nang. Vinpearl resorts and hotels offer a range of accommodations, from beachfront villas to city hotels, catering to both leisure and business travelers. Vinpearl also operates theme parks and entertainment centers, providing visitors with a diverse range of attractions, activities, and amenities for all ages. The brand has gained recognition for its commitment to delivering high-quality hospitality experiences, modern amenities, and world-class service standards. Vinpearl has played a significant role in promoting tourism in Vietnam and enhancing the country's reputation as a desirable destination for travelers both domestically and internationally. Learn more at: https://vinpearl.com/en

Legal Disclaimer

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Vemanti Group, Inc.

Investor Relations

+1.949.559.7200

ir@vemanti.com