Alliance Entertainment’s Mill Creek Entertainment Expands Distribution Partnership with Tsuburaya Fields Media & Pictures Entertainment

Global Powerhouse Brand ULTRAMAN Extends Partnership with Mill Creek Entertainment for Continued Success in the US Marketplace

PLANTATION, Fla., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mill Creek Entertainment, a division of Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT) (“Alliance Entertainment”, “Company”), a global distributor and wholesaler specializing in music, movies, video games, electronics, arcades, toys, and collectibles, today announced the extension and expansion of its current partnership with Tsuburaya Fields Media & Pictures Entertainment, Inc. The agreement includes digital and physical rights for a full slate of episodic series and feature films from the international powerhouse brand, ULTRAMAN, including many not previously available in the US.



ULTRAMAN has captivated fans worldwide since its inception in 1966. Today the brand represents a global franchise with over 50 product licenses in the US, and feature films such as Shin Ultraman (2022)—worldwide box office of $32M—and animated feature Ultraman: Rising, releasing on Netflix June 14, 2024.

“As stewards of the ULTRAMAN brand, we have received hundreds of fan requests for more movies and shows in recent months," said Jeff Hayne, SVP of Acquisitions for Mill Creek. "This deal allows us to deliver what fans want with new content available to consumers beginning July 2024 and continuing for years to come.”

Mill Creek Entertainment has been in partnership with Tsuburaya since 2019 and boasts a successful slate of over 50 releases to date on Blu-ray™, DVD, SteelBook® and digital.

"We’re tremendously excited to renew and extend our relationship with Mill Creek Entertainment,” said Danny Simon, President of Tsuburaya Fields Media & Pictures Entertainment. “Blu-ray and DVD sales for ULTRAMAN have exceeded all expectations, primarily because the high quality of the product makes it both family-friendly and eminently collectible. ULTRAMAN fans old and new will be delighted with what Mill Creek is planning next.”

The expanded partnership will commence with a new ULTRAMAN title for the US marketplace in July of this year and continue with a robust schedule of other new TV series and features in both physical and digital formats slated to follow.

About Tsuburaya Fields Media & Pictures Entertainment

Tsuburaya Fields Media & Pictures Entertainment Inc., located in Los Angeles, is active in the production and distribution of ULTRAMAN entertainment content for North America and other markets. Headed by Danny Simon, the new subsidiary established in 2023 will expand the ULTRAMAN North America licensing program into the UK, EU, South America, India and MENA markets thereby solidifying the franchise’s place on the global stage. For more information, visit https://tf-mpe.com/.

About Mill Creek

Mill Creek Entertainment is the home entertainment industry’s leading independent studio for Blu-ray, DVD, and digital distribution. With direct sales pipelines to all primary retail and online partners, Mill Creek Entertainment licenses, produces, markets, and distributes a dynamic array of film and television content to over 30,000 retail stores and thousands of websites reaching millions of customers across North America. Mill Creek Entertainment’s expansive library includes Oscar®-winning theatrical feature films, Emmy®-winning classic and current TV series, original documentary productions and pop-culture favorites that enlighten, educate, and entertain. Mill Creek Entertainment is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor of music, movies, toys, collectibles, and consumer electronics. We offer over 325,000 unique in stock SKU’s, including over 57,300 exclusive compact discs, vinyl LP records, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games. Complementing our vast media catalog, we also stock a full array of related accessories, toys, and collectibles. With more than thirty-five years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves customers of every size, providing a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide. Our efficient processing and essential seller tools noticeably reduce the costs associated with administrating multiple vendor relationships, while helping omni-channel retailers expand their product selection and fulfillment goals. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

