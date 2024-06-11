SeaStar Medical’s Selective Cytopheretic Device Featured in Two Presentations at the 42nd Vicenza Course AKI-CRT-ECOS and Critical Care Nephrology

DENVER, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: ICU), a commercial-stage medical device company developing proprietary solutions to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs, announces that its patented, cell-directed, extracorporeal Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) is being featured in two presentations at the 42 nd Vicenza Course AKI-CRRT-ECOS and Critical Care Nephrology conference today, June 11, 2024. The International Vicenza Course – a scientific program that integrates industry-sponsored symposia, meet-the-expert sessions and short presentations – is being held June 11-13 in Vicenza, Italy.



“The prestigious International Vicenza Course is known for showcasing breakthroughs in the field of extracorporeal organ support. It is an honor to be invited to showcase our SCD technology by Dr. Claudio Ronco, director of the International Renal Research Institute of Vicenza (IRRIV) and internationally recognized thought leader in the field,” said Kevin Chung, MD, SeaStar Medical Chief Medical Officer. “Our SCD offers a groundbreaking approach to treating critically ill pediatric and adult AKI patients. We are excited to share the potential of our therapy to save lives and eliminate dialysis dependency with the audience of global nephrologists and intensivists attending this conference.”

The presentations featuring SeaStar Medical’s SCD are as follows:

“A Novel Selective Cytopheretic Device” being presented by Stuart Goldstein, MD, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, principal investigator of SeaStar Medical’s pediatric AKI pilot studies and member of SeaStar Medical’s Scientific Advisory Board. The discussion will be held during the “News in Pediatric CRRT” session that is jointly sponsored by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and the IRRIV.

“Cell-directed Therapy: Promising Approach to Sepsis and Other Dysregulated Immunological States, Including Acute Kidney Injury” presented in a SeaStar Medical-sponsored symposium by SCD inventor H. David Humes, MD, Professor, Division of Nephrology, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan and SeaStar Medical Scientific Advisor.

About the 42nd Vicenza Course AKI-CRRT-ECOS and Critical Care Nephrology

The 42nd edition of the International Vicenza Course focuses on new developments in the areas of technology, pharmacology, clinical trials and consensus definitions in critical care nephrology and related therapies. The conference offers the most updated information on scientific advances and breakthrough technologies, together with basic concepts and practical hands-on instructions. The goal is to improve knowledge and skills in AKI and related diagnostic procedures and therapeutic strategies including new pharmacological options and new extracorporeal therapies.

About the Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD)

The SCD is a patented cell-directed extracorporeal device that employs immunomodulating technology to selectively target proinflammatory neutrophils and monocytes during continuous kidney renal therapy (KRT) and reduces the hyperinflammatory milieu including the cytokine storm that causes inflammation, organ failure and possible death in critically ill patients. Unlike pathogen removal and other blood-purification tools, the device is integrated with KRT hemofiltration systems to selectively target and transition proinflammatory monocytes to a reparative state and promote activated neutrophils to be less inflammatory. The SCD selectively targets the most highly activated proinflammatory neutrophils and monocytes. These cells are then returned back into the body through the blood, and the body is signaled to lower its inflammatory environment and focus on repair. This unique immunomodulation approach may promote long-term organ recovery and eliminate the need for future KRT, including dialysis.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical is a commercial-stage medical technology company that is redefining how extracorporeal therapies may reduce the consequences of excessive inflammation on vital organs. SeaStar Medical’s novel technologies rely on science and innovation to provide life-saving solutions to critically ill patients. The Company is developing and commercializing cell-directed extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses. For more information visit www.seastarmedical.com or visit us on LinkedIn or X .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, SeaStar Medical’s expectations with respect to the ability of SCD to treat patients with AKI and other diseases; the expected regulatory approval process and timeline for commercialization; and the ability of SeaStar Medical to meet the expected timeline. Words such as “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside SeaStar Medical’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause actual future events to differ materially from the expected results include, but are not limited to: (i) the risk that SeaStar Medical may not be able to obtain regulatory approval of its SCD product candidates; (ii) the risk that SeaStar Medical may not be able to raise sufficient capital to fund its operations, including current or future clinical trials; (iii) the risk that SeaStar Medical and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize its products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so, including failure to achieve approval of its products by applicable federal and state regulators, (iv) the risk that SeaStar Medical may never achieve or sustain profitability; (v) the risk that SeaStar Medical may not be able to access funding under existing agreements; (vi) the risk that third-parties suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations, (vii) the risk of product liability or regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to SeaStar Medical’s products and services, (viii) the risk that SeaStar Medical is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property, and (ix) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in SeaStar Medical’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under the “Risk Factors” section therein and in SeaStar Medical’s other filings with the SEC. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and SeaStar Medical assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain

(310) 691-7100

Jcain@lhai.com

# # #