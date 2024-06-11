Cultural Affairs Bureau continues to offer discounts on the purchase of the Review of Culture at its Online Book Shop

MACAU, June 11 - In order to promote the unique and rich history and culture of Macao, the Cultural Affairs Bureau Online Book Shop continues to offer readers 50% and 10% discounts on the purchase of the Review of Culture this year. The periodical published by the Cultural Affairs Bureau aims to propel academic exchanges between Macao and other regions, promoting cultural exchanges between the East and the West, and exploring the unique characteristics of Macao as well as the history complemented by Chinese and Western cultures. Currently, the publication implements a peer review system, and the Chinese edition has been included in the Chinese Social Sciences Citation Index (CSSCI).

Founded in 1987, the Review of Culture is a publication that covers rich contents in the history and culture of Macao and is also a precious record of the exchanges between the local and western cultures, which helps readers to study and understand Macao’s rich cultural heritage. A 50% discount is available on the Chinese Edition (No. 1-90), International Edition (No.1-50), Portuguese Edition (No. 1-39) and English Edition (No. 1-37) of the Review of Culture, while a 10% discount for No. 91 on the latest issue of the Chinese Edition; and No. 51 on the most recent issue of the International Edition.

The Cultural Affairs Bureau Online Book Shop offers over 380 publications and periodicals in traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, Portuguese and English, covering a rich and diverse range of categories such as history, literature, visual arts, performing arts, culture, and academic research and studies. IC is committed to provide readers with a convenient and efficient way to select and purchase IC’s publications. Readers can place orders through the website, make electronic payments, and request its delivery through the Express Mail Service (EMS) or pick up their magazines at the libraries under the auspices of IC. Overseas readers may request the delivery of publications through EMS to their designated address, while local readers may pick up their orders at the public libraries under the auspices of IC (located in the Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane).

For more information, please visit the Online Book Shop website at www.icm.gov.mo/bookshop, contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6220 during office hours or email publications@icm.gov.mo.