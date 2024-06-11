Biora Therapeutics Announces Presentation on the BioJet™ Systemic Oral Delivery Platform at the Next Gen Peptide Formulation & Delivery Summit 2024

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOR), the biotech company that is reimagining therapeutic delivery, today announced that it will present preclinical data from the BioJet™ Systemic Oral Delivery Platform at the Next Gen Peptide Formulation & Delivery Summit, which will take place June 18–20, 2024 in Boston.



Details of the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: Empowering Peptide Self Administration with Needle-Free Smart Capsules Track: Pioneering Devices to Increase the Reach of Peptide APIs Date & Time: Wednesday, June 19, 2024 from 2:15 to 2:45 PM Eastern time Presenting Author: Sharat Singh, PhD, Head of Research, Biora Therapeutics, Inc.

Dr. Singh will also participate in a panel discussion on June 19 at 8:45 AM titled “Uncovering Innovations in Peptide Drug Delivery & Formulation for Improved Bioavailability,” alongside representatives from Eli Lilly, Merck, and Novo Nordisk.

Selections from the presentation will be made available on the Biora Therapeutics website following the event.

About Sharat Singh, PhD

Sharat Singh brings over 25 years of experience as a dynamic and innovative scientific leader to his role at Biora Therapeutics, where he is focused on development of the company’s ingestible drug-device combination product candidates. Dr. Singh previously held scientific leadership roles at Aclara Biosciences, Prometheus Laboratories, and Nestle Health Sciences, where he established partnerships with leading biotech/pharmaceutical companies and conducted multiple phase I/II clinical trials in both oncology and gastrointestinal disease. As Chief Scientific Officer at Prometheus Laboratories, Sharat worked on topical formulation of budesonide for both Crohn’s disease (marketed as Endocort) and ulcerative colitis. He is the key inventor of multiple platform technologies (CEER, ANSER, eTag, and LOCI) and has authored over 100 patents. In his academic career, Sharat conducted inter-disciplinary research as a postdoctoral fellow at Columbia University. He holds a PhD in Chemistry from IISc, Bangalore, and has authored over 100 manuscripts and presentations.

About the BioJet™ Systemic Oral Delivery Platform

Biora's BioJet systemic oral therapeutics platform uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free, oral delivery of large molecules designed to achieve systemic bioavailability and replace injection for better management of chronic diseases.

The BioJet platform uses an ingestible device designed to transit through the digestive system and activate in the small intestine, where liquid jets deliver a drug directly into the small intestine for uptake into systemic circulation. The BioJet device is approximately the size of a multivitamin and is designed to autonomously deliver a wide range of large molecules, such as proteins, peptides, and nucleic acids, in liquid formulation at multi-milligram doses, without requiring complex reformulation.

Biora holds a comprehensive patent position for the BioJet systemic oral delivery platform, with approximately 12 issued patents and 31 pending applications that cover its delivery platform and methods for using the platform to treat a disease or condition in a patient using liquid jet delivery of a wide range of drugs.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics is reimagining therapeutic delivery. By creating innovative smart pills designed for targeted drug delivery to the GI tract, and systemic, needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics, the company is developing therapies to improve patients’ lives.

Biora is focused on development of two therapeutics platforms: the NaviCap™ targeted oral delivery platform, which is designed to improve outcomes for patients with inflammatory bowel disease through treatment at the site of disease in the gastrointestinal tract, and the BioJet™ systemic oral delivery platform, which is designed to replace injection for better management of chronic diseases through needle-free, oral delivery of large molecules.

For more information, visit bioratherapeutics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

