ARKO Corp. Named to Fortune 500 List for Third Consecutive Year

RICHMOND, Va., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (“ARKO” or the “Company”), one of the largest convenience store operators and fuel wholesalers in the United States, today announced it was named to the 2024 Fortune 500 list for the third consecutive year. The yearly ranking highlights companies based on total revenue in the United States. ARKO ranked at No. 453, moving up 7 places on the list from its ranking in 2023 and 45 places from its 2022 debut at No. 498.



“This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as our commitment to strategic growth and operational excellence,” said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President, and CEO of ARKO Corp. “We are pleased with the growth we have seen, which is a testament to the strength of our business model and our relentless focus on delivering value to our customers, employees, and shareholders. As we expand our footprint and enhance our offerings, we remain dedicated to driving further success and innovation in the convenience store industry."

Inclusion on the Fortune 500® is based on total revenue for respective fiscal years. Eligible businesses include U.S.-incorporated private companies and cooperatives that file financial statements with government agencies, along with mutual insurance companies that file with state regulators.

In 2023, the company acquired approximately 160 convenience stores, expanding its footprint into Alabama and Mississippi. Since its founding in 2003, ARKO has grown from 300 stores to nearly 3,700 locations. Today, the company is comprised of approximately 1,550 company-operated stores, more than 1,800 independent dealer sites to which it supplies fuel, and approximately 300 unmanned fleet fueling locations.

