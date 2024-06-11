Mizuho Americas Hires Steven Valiquette as Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst to Cover Health Care Technology & Distribution

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced the hiring of Steven Valiquette as Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst, covering Health Care Technology & Distribution. Based in New York, Valiquette reports to the Head of Americas Equity Research, Bill Featherston.



Valiquette has more than 25 years of experience covering the Health Care sector and has been ranked in the top five in Health Care Technology & Distribution in the Institutional Investor’s All-America Research Team survey more than five times. Most recently, he was Managing Director, Equity Research Analyst at Barclays focused on Health Care Technology & Distribution, as well as two other Health Care sub-sectors.

“Steve is an experienced and skilled analyst whose reputation, relationships, and differentiated content have consistently led to a top-tier research franchise,” said Featherston. “I look forward to Steve joining the department, where we have built a robust offering in the Health Care sector at Mizuho.”

Prior to Barclays, Valiquette was at Bank of America where he provided sell-side equity research coverage on approximately 25 Health Care companies in the Pharmaceutical Distribution, Retail Pharmacy, PBM, Dental/Medical Distribution, and Health Care Technology & Distribution industries. Prior to that, he spent 15 years at UBS as a Health Care research analyst.

Valiquette holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Finance and Accounting from the University of Michigan and a Master’s Degree in Commercial Real Estate Finance from Georgetown University.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is the 15th largest bank in the world as measured by total assets of ~$2 trillion. Mizuho’s 60,000 employees worldwide offer comprehensive financial services to clients in 36 countries and 800 offices throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia.

Mizuho Americas is a leading provider of corporate and investment banking services to clients in the US, Canada, and Latin America. Through its acquisition of Greenhill, Mizuho provides M&A, restructuring and private capital advisory capabilities across Americas, Europe and Asia. Mizuho Americas employs approximately 3,500 professionals, and its capabilities span corporate and investment banking, capital markets, equity and fixed income sales & trading, derivatives, FX, custody, and research. Visit www.mizuhoamericas.com.

