First Onsite expands in Virginia with new branch in Richmond

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Col., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Onsite Property Restoration (First Onsite), one of North America’s largest disaster recovery and restoration providers for commercial enterprises announced it has expanded operations and opened a new branch in Richmond, Virginia to serve the city and the surrounding area.

The Richmond branch continues the offering of First Onsite’s core commercial restoration services such as water, fire, storm, and mold mitigation and remediation that clients have come to recognize and expect. This branch will complement the services First Onsite already provides through the Manassa and Virginia Beach, Virgina locations, as well as the Rockville, Maryland office in the Mid-Atlantic region. Mark Cassarino will lead the new branch as its General Manager.

“We are very excited about this new branch. It will serve to complement our existing locations and ensure First Onsite’s exceptional customer experience is easily accessible to clients in the region,” said Vince Catania, Regional Vice President of First Onsite.

Furthermore, the new location will also function as a base for operations when an area wide event such as hurricane, fire, or flood affects the area. First Onsite’s directive is to help communities Restore, Rebuild, and Rise when they are hit by a natural disaster or other catastrophic event.

About First Onsite

First Onsite is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in North America. First Onsite operates from more than 100 locations across the U.S. and Canada. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what’s right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV, TSX: FSV). For more information, go to firstonsite.com or follow @firstonsite on X and LinkedIn.

