SitePro™ Rentals Grows Footprint in Houston, Moves to Expanded Facility

Dallas, TX, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SitePro™ Rentals announced the recent opening of a new facility in Houston, Texas giving the rental company a larger, more centralized location for the growing market. The 38,000 square foot facility on over seven acres is SitePro’s largest facility to date and will service equipment rental customers in the greater Houston market. The new location will be managed by Kris Spicola, a 34-year veteran in the equipment industry.

“The Houston – Willowbrook branch will help us connect our Texas equipment rental locations in College Station and Dayton to even further establish our presence in the greater Houston area, allowing us to share fleet more efficiently and better serve those needing equipment rental solutions in and around Houston,” said John Hiatt, Chief Operating Officer of SitePro Rentals.

Located at 7047 W Greens Rd, near the Willowbrook Mall (77066), this site will replace the Houston area branch previously located off Wallisville Road. “We’re very excited to open this awesome new facility to serve the Houston market,” said Tim Rule, SitePro Rentals President. “SitePro has big plans for Houston.”

Those interested in learning more about SitePro’s locations, rental fleet, and best-in-class rental experience can do so by visiting SiteProRentals.com or by calling (972) RENT-NOW.

About SitePro™ Rentals

SitePro Rentals—a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sammons Industrial and part of the Sammons Enterprises family of employee-owned companies—specializes in rental of construction and industrial equipment. SitePro serves a broad variety of customers, including commercial contractors, facility managers, and other construction and industrial professionals in Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, Tennessee, and surrounding areas. Founded in 2021, SitePro is No. 64 on the RER 100.

For more information, please visit www.SiteProRentals.com.

Attachments

Doug Miller, Sr. Director - Marketing SitePro Rentals 12146492102 doug.miller@siteprorentals.com