Meeting with the President of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly Dennis Francis

TAJIKISTAN, June 11 - On June 11, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met with the President of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly Dennis Francis within the framework of the Third International Conference on the International Decade of Action "Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028".

"We consider the General Assembly to be an important institution of the United Nations and we appreciate its role in the adoption of vital resolutions," – said the Honorable President of the country, Emomali Rahmon.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and the United Nations were reviewed, and gratitude was expressed to the presidency of the General Assembly of the Organization for supporting the global initiatives of our country in the field of water and climate and supporting the organization of Dushanbe Conference these days.

The parties discussed issues of adoption and implementation of programs, such as “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity”, "Agenda-2030 for Sustainable Development", implementation of the goals of the Decade "Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028" and "National Development Strategy of Tajikistan for the period up to 2030".

The rapid melting of glaciers was mentioned as another problem in the process of climate change, and the adoption of the General Assembly Resolution on the declaration of 2025 as the "International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation" was considered a timely step.

The importance of adoption of the General Assembly Resolution on "World Football Day" with the initiative of Tajikistan was emphasized as serving for the development of sports, including football.