West Red Lake Gold Intersects 16.69 g/t Au over 8m, 6.17 g/t Au over 17.83m and 7.48 g/t Au over 12m at South Austin Zone – Madsen Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (“West Red Lake Gold” or “WRLG” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) is pleased to report drill results from its 100% owned Madsen Mine located in the Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.



The drill results featured in this news release are focused on the high-grade South Austin Zone, which currently contains an Indicated mineral resource of 474,600 ounces (“oz”) grading 8.7 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”), with an additional Inferred resource of 31,800 oz grading 8.7 g/t Au.

The purpose of this drilling was definition within South Austin to continue building an inventory of high-confidence ounces for the eventual restart of production at the Madsen mine.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Hole MM24D-09-4068-012 Intersected 8m @ 16.69 g/t Au, from 73m to 81m, Including 1m @ 127.98 g/t Au, from 78m to 79m

Hole MM24D-09-4068-009 Intersected 17.83m @ 6.17 g/t Au, from 69.00m to 86.83m, Including 1m @ 30.05 g/t Au, from 69m to 70m, Also Including 1m @ 28.33 g/t Au, from 74m to 75m, Also Including 1m @ 14.59 g/t Au, from 82m to 83m.

Hole MM24D-09-4068-010 Intersected 12m @ 7.48 g/t Au, from 79m to 91m, Including 1m @ 73.56 g/t Au, from 80m to 81m, Also Including 0.5m @ 16.77 g/t Au, from 90.5m to 91m.

Hole MM24D-07-4198-012 Intersected 3.1m @ 21.33 g/t Au, from 83.9m to 87.0m, Including 0.5m @ 32.74 g/t Au, from 85.5m to 86.0m, Also Including 1m @ 28.78 g/t Au, from 86m to 87m.

Hole MM24D-09-4068-009 Intersected 2.48m @ 25.77 g/t Au, from 22.00m to 24.48m, Including 0.98m @ 64.35 g/t Au, from 23.50m to 24.48m.

Hole MM24D-07-4198-009 Intersected 9m @ 6.75 g/t Au, from 103m to 112m, Including 0.9m @ 27.91 g/t Au, from 104.0m to 104.9m, Also Including 1m @ 23.47 g/t Au, from 111m to 112m.

Hole MM24D-09-4068-006 Intersected 2.5m @ 17.54 g/t Au, from 21.0m to 23.5m, Including 1m @ 43.63 g/t Au, from 22m to 23m.

The high-grade mineralization encountered near the collar (top of hole) in Holes MM24D-07-4198-012, -014, -019, -020 and MM24D-09-4068-003, -006, -009 and -010 is starting to define a new, previously unrecognized footwall lens running sub-parallel to the South Austin zone (Figure 1). This footwall zone was initially recognized in holes MM24D-07-4198-002 and MM24D-07-4198-006 as described in a press release dated April 18th, 2024. This new zone has now been intercepted in ten (10) holes between the historic 7 and 9 Levels and will continue to be an expansion target as drilling continues in the South Austin area.



Shane Williams, President & CEO, stated, “The exceptional drill results highlighted in this news release really demonstrate the quality of the South Austin zone. We are encouraged by the very broad intercepts of mineralization averaging above 6 grams per tonne gold, which are accentuated by a number of very high-grade intervals. These thicker portions of South Austin could be more amenable to higher tonnage mining methods which is expected to help reduce overall mining costs. Furthermore, the new mineralized lens the team is defining footwall to South Austin between the historic 7 and 9 Levels is quite exciting and demonstrates the discovery potential that still exists within and adjacent to the Madsen deposit.”

Plan maps and section for the South Austin drilling outlined in this release are provided in Figures 1 through 4.

TABLE 1. Significant intercepts (>3 g/t Au) from drilling at South Austin Zone.

Hole ID Target From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Au (g/t) MM24D-07-4198-007 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-07-4198-008 South Austin 98.50 101.00 2.50 4.69 MM24D-07-4198-009 South Austin

103.00 112.00 9.00 6.75 Incl. 104.00 104.90 0.90 27.91 Also Incl. 111.00 112.00 1.00 23.47 MM24D-07-4198-010 South Austin

75.45 78.00 2.55 6.08 Incl. 76.00 77.00 1.00 11.08 MM24D-07-4198-011 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-07-4198-012 South Austin

8.00 10.00 2.00 8.70 Incl. 9.00 10.00 1.00 16.97 AND 83.90 87.00 3.10 21.33 Incl. 85.50 86.00 0.50 32.74 Also Incl. 86.00 87.00 1.00 28.78 MM24D-07-4198-013 South Austin 85.70 86.50 0.80 6.47 MM24D-07-4198-014 South Austin

18.00 18.50 0.50 3.75 AND 89.00 91.00 2.00 4.47 AND 144.00 145.00 1.00 3.29 MM24D-07-4198-015 South Austin 144.00 144.75 0.75 3.16 MM24D-07-4198-016 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-07-4198-017 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-07-4198-018 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-07-4198-019 South Austin

10.50 12.00 1.50 3.68 AND 76.00 78.50 2.50 4.20 Incl. 76.50 77.00 0.50 13.00 MM24D-07-4198-020 South Austin

37.15 37.75 0.60 3.58 AND 45.50 46.50 1.00 4.07 MM24D-09-4068-001 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-09-4068-002 South Austin 55.80 57.00 1.20 3.78 MM24D-09-4068-003 South Austin

22.50 24.00 1.50 6.85 Incl. 22.50 23.00 0.50 20.10 MM24D-09-4068-004 South Austin 53.00 53.60 0.60 5.32 MM24D-09-4068-005 South Austin 40.00 40.90 0.90 22.73 MM24D-09-4068-006 South Austin

21.00 23.50 2.50 17.54 Incl. 22.00 23.00 1.00 43.63 AND 89.50 91.00 1.50 11.89 MM24D-09-4068-007 South Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-09-4068-008 South Austin 64.50 65.00 0.50 4.84 MM24D-09-4068-009 South Austin

22.00 24.48 2.48 25.77 Incl. 23.50 24.48 0.98 64.35 AND South Austin

69.00 86.83 17.83 6.17 Incl. 69.00 70.00 1.00 30.05 Also Incl. 74.00 75.00 1.00 28.33 Also Incl. 82.00 83.00 1.00 14.59 MM24D-09-4068-010 South Austin

24.00 25.53 1.53 11.29 Incl. 25.00 25.53 0.53 31.83 AND 79.00 91.00 12.00 7.48 Incl. 80.00 81.00 1.00 73.56 Also Incl. 90.50 91.00 0.50 16.77 MM24D-09-4068-011 South Austin

63.50 66.00 2.50 4.42 Incl. 64.50 65.30 0.80 9.90 MM24D-09-4068-012 South Austin

73.00 81.00 8.00 16.69 Incl. 78.00 79.00 1.00 127.98

*The “From-To” intervals in Table 1 are denoting overall downhole length of the intercept. True thickness has not been calculated for these intercepts but is expected to be ≥ 70% of downhole thickness based on intercept angles observed in the drill core.

TABLE 2: Drill collar summary for holes reported in this News Release.

Hole ID Target Easting Northing Elev (m) Length (m) Azimuth Dip MM24D-07-4198-007 South Austin 435390 5646225 22 222 154 -21 MM24D-07-4198-008 South Austin 435390 5646225 22 165 157 -22 MM24D-07-4198-009 South Austin 435390 5646225 22 162 166 -16 MM24D-07-4198-010 South Austin 435390 5646225 22 180 116 -17 MM24D-07-4198-011 South Austin 435390 5646225 22 183 120 -19 MM24D-07-4198-012 South Austin 435390 5646225 22 195 124 -23 MM24D-07-4198-013 South Austin 435390 5646224 22 162 129 -23 MM24D-07-4198-014 South Austin 435390 5646223 22 162 143 -23 MM24D-07-4198-015 South Austin 435390 5646223 22 161 149 -23 MM24D-07-4198-016 South Austin 435390 5646224 22 171 135 -29 MM24D-07-4198-017 South Austin 435390 5646223 22 177 146 -30 MM24D-07-4198-018 South Austin 435390 5646223 22 180 155 -29 MM24D-07-4198-019 South Austin 435391 5646224 22 186 111 -16 MM24D-07-4198-020 South Austin 435385 5646225 23 120 296 -10 MM24D-09-4068-001 South Austin 435331 5646111 6 111 87 22 MM24D-09-4068-002 South Austin 435331 5646111 6 102 93 24 MM24D-09-4068-003 South Austin 435331 5646111 6 177 93 -8 MM24D-09-4068-004 South Austin 435331 5646111 6 105 99 23 MM24D-09-4068-005 South Austin 435331 5646111 6 105 99 15 MM24D-09-4068-006 South Austin 435331 5646111 6 171 99 -9 MM24D-09-4068-007 South Austin 435331 5646111 6 171 106 -14 MM24D-09-4068-008 South Austin 435331 5646111 6 102 107 22 MM24D-09-4068-009 South Austin 435331 5646111 6 159 111 -9 MM24D-09-4068-010 South Austin 435331 5646111 6 171 118 -18 MM24D-09-4068-011 South Austin 435331 5646111 6 102 120 5 MM24D-09-4068-012 South Austin 435331 5646111 6 162 121 -15





DISCUSSION

Accessed through the Madsen Mine West Portal, the South Austin Zone sits south in the hanging wall of the main Austin Zone. Like the other mineralized domains that comprise the Madsen Mine, the South Austin structure is hosted within broad, kilometer-scale planar alteration and deformation corridors that have been repeatedly reactivated during gold mineralization and subsequent deformation and metamorphism.

At the deposit-scale the Austin, South Austin, North Austin, and McVeigh Zones are locally folded and structurally dismembered by transposition and rotation into the penetrative S2 Foliation. In addition to this intense deformation overprint, the mineralized veins and alteration have been subjected to the relatively high temperatures of amphibolite facies metamorphism, which led to extensive recrystallization and growth of the skarn-like replacement mineral assemblage of diopside-amphibole-quartz-biotite.

All significant gold mineralization on the mine property is demonstrably early relative to the most significant, penetrative deformation (D2) and metamorphic events. The North Austin Zone displays ‘mine-style’ alteration and mineralization and consists of multiple mineralized domains defined over a strike length of 0.5km. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike to the northeast.

In drill core, or at underground face exposures, gold-bearing zones at the Madsen Mine are best identified visually by fine (sub-millimetre) grains of free gold within strong alteration and veining. All high-grade intervals generally contain visible gold on drill core exteriors, although numerous examples exist of high-grade assays where visible gold was only identified within the interior (cut surface) of the core samples. Apart from the presence of free gold, pervasive silicification (locally accompanied by discrete quartz veining) and quartz-carbonate or diopside veining are the best indicators that a given interval is within a high-grade zone along/within the mineralized structure.

The current underground drilling program at the Madsen Mine is focused on further definition of near-term mining inventory, as well as growth of the current mineral resource. Drilling has been focused on the more continuous and higher-grade portions of the Austin, South Austin, and North Austin Zones. This will continue to be the strategy through 2024.

High resolution versions of all the figures contained in this press release can be found at the following web address: https://westredlakegold.com/june-news-release-maps/





FIGURE 1. South Austin plan view drill section showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-07-4198-007 through -020 and MM24D-09-4068-001 through -012.[1]





FIGURE 2. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-09-4068-006, and -008 through -012.[1]





FIGURE 3. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-09-4068-001 through -006, -008 and -010.[1]





FIGURE 4. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-07-4198-009, -010, -012 through -015, -019, -020 and MM24D-09-4068-008. [1]

QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL

Drilling completed underground at the Madsen Mine consists of BQ-sized diamond drill core for definition drill programs and oriented NQ-sized diamond drill core for exploration focused drilling. All drill holes are systematically logged, photographed, and sampled by a trained geologist at the Madsen Mine core processing facility. Minimum allowable sample length is 0.5m. Maximum allowable sample length is 1.5m. Control samples (certified standards and uncertified blanks), along duplicates, are inserted at a target 5% insertion rate. Results are assessed for accuracy, precision, and contamination on an ongoing basis. The BQ-sized drill core is whole core sampled. The NQ-sized drill core is then cut lengthwise utilizing a diamond blade core saw along a line pre-selected by the geologist. To reduce sampling bias, the same side of drill core is sampled consistently utilizing the orientation line as reference. For those samples containing visible gold (“VG”), a trained geologist supervises the cutting/bagging of those samples, and ensures the core saw blade is ‘cleaned’ with a dressing stone following the VG sample interval. Bagged samples are then sealed with zip ties and transported by Madsen Mine personnel directly to SGS Natural Resource’s Facility in Red Lake, Ontario for assay.

Samples are then prepped by SGS, which consists of drying at 105°C and crushing to 75% passing 2mm. A riffle splitter is then utilized to produce a 500g course reject for archive. The remainder of the sample is then pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns from which 50g is analyzed by fire assay and an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish (SGS Code GO-FAA50V10). Samples returning gold values > 100 g/t Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (SGS Code GO_FAG50V). Samples with visible gold are also analyzed via metallic screen analysis (SGS code: GO_FAS50M). For multi-element analysis, samples are sent to SGS’s facility in Burnaby, British Columbia and analyzed via four-acid digest with an atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish for 33-element analysis on 0.25g sample pulps (SGS code: GE_ICP40Q12). SGS Natural Resources analytical laboratories operates under a Quality Management System that complies with ISO/IEC 17025.

The Madsen Mine deposit presently hosts a National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) Indicated resource of 1.65 million ounces (“Moz”) of gold grading 7.4 g/t Au and an Inferred resource of 0.37 Moz of gold grading 6.3 g/t Au. Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US1,800/oz. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the technical report entitled “Independent NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the PureGold Mine, Canada”, prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and dated June 16, 2023, and amended April 24, 2024 (the “Madsen Report”). The Madsen Resource Estimate has an effective date of December 31, 2021 and excludes depletion of mining activity during the period from January 1, 2022 to the mine closure on October 24, 2022 as it has been deemed immaterial and not relevant for the purpose of the Madsen Report. A full copy of the Madsen Report is available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by NI 43-101 “Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects”.

