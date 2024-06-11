Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Announces Production Update for BAM-1 Spider Silk Hybrids

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company" or "Kraig Labs"), announces today that production of its BAM-1 spider silk hybrid strain continues to set records for silkworm size, growth, and robustness.



The Company announced in early June that it had accelerated its production schedule for its new BAM-1 hybrids based on the results of its spring production trials. The rearing of this first batch of production hybrids is now well underway. The Company is pleased to report that this is not only the largest single production batch in its history but also the strongest growing and most robust production batch the Company has produced.

At more than ten times the size of the spring trials, this production batch is pushing the Company's operational team to demonstrate the rapid scalability of its spider silk production technology. This production batch is validating the rearing protocols and systems put in place during the spring trials.

"Our mission has been, and will continue to be, the rapid commercialization of cost-effective and environmentally responsible spider silk production," said Company CEO and Founder, Kim Thompson. "The development of the BAM-1 hybrids and the systems we have put in place with our operations team are rapidly transitioning that mission into reality."

The Company expects to share reports on the results of the cocooning and processing of this batch of BAM-1 recombinant spider silk over the coming weeks. The Company continues to take bold moves as it aggressively moves forward, focusing on meeting its metric ton production targets.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

