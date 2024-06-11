Synergos360 Partners with PlanSource to Offer Industry-Leading Benefits Engagement and Communication Platform to Clients

ORLANDO, Fla., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource , a leading cloud-based benefits engagement platform, announced a new reseller partnership with Synergos360. As a woman-owned technology company, Synergos360 is local to the MN/WI market but proudly serves the entire country. Through this new partnership, Synergos360 will offer PlanSource to clients seeking a highly configurable benefits engagement platform bundled with products and services.



Synergos360 will bring a complete, bundled solution to each customer that includes an industry-leading benefits engagement platform, AI features for decision support and dependent verification, learning management tools and compliance offerings. This platform offers a harmonious solution that empowers growth by allowing its clients to streamline their benefits and enhance the employee experience effortlessly.

“I’m thrilled to offer PlanSource to our clients – the need for a well-rounded benefits engagement platform that includes communication tools is critical in today’s market,” said Brianna Bucholz, Founder, Synergos360. “The Source and the IQ Suite of products that PlanSource offers, coupled with our additional in-house HR services, will allow us to bring significant value to our clients.”

Resellers need a modern, sophisticated technology platform to provide a great client experience to even the most complex clients. With PlanSource, reseller partners manage all aspects of the client relationship, including implementation, annual open enrollment and everything in between. PlanSource invests in R&D and provides ongoing training to keep partners in the loop and support when they need it.

“We’re excited to welcome Synergos360 to our reseller partner community. Their expertise in technology and commitment to providing clients with the best platform are exciting to be a part of,” said Phil Carollo, President, Sales at PlanSource. “Together, we will deliver an enhanced benefits and employee engagement experience to Synergos360 clients.”

Visit Synergos360 at their website at www.synergos360.com.

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company that automates and simplifies every aspect of employee benefit programs, so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. More than 5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides the best experience possible for benefits communications, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and ongoing administration. With an end-to-end benefits platform and suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource helps people maximize the benefits of their benefits, so they can live happier, healthier lives. Learn more at plansource.com.

