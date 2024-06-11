Giyani Appoints Knight Piésold as Geoscience and Tailings Consultant for 2025 Definitive Feasibility Study

TORONTO, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company") developer of the K.Hill battery-grade manganese project in Botswana ("K.Hill" or the "Project") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Knight Piésold (Pty) Ltd ("Knight Piésold") as lead Geoscience and Tailings Storage Facility (“TSF”) consultant on the Company’s Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”).



Highlights:

In addition to appointing Wood Plc as Lead DFS Consultant (see News Release (" NR ") dated June 04, 2024) Giyani has appointed another internationally recognised consultant Knight Piésold, as Lead Geoscience and TSF consultant for the DFS on Giyani's K.Hill project.

”) dated June 04, 2024) Giyani has appointed another internationally recognised consultant Knight Piésold, as Lead Geoscience and TSF consultant for the DFS on Giyani's K.Hill project. Knight Piésold is a global engineering group specifically selected by Giyani for its recognised expertise in the design and monitoring of safe and sustainable tailings facilities.

Knight Piésold will also be responsible for the geosciences (geochemical, geotechnical, hydrogeological and hydrological) work packages. The scope of works will involve the design of the field investigation program, supervision of works, data modelling and completion of the interpretive studies.



Danny Keating, President and CEO of the Company, commented:

"We are delighted to be partnering with Knight Piésold, a group with world class geosciences and tailings management expertise, who share our vision for responsible TSF management throughout the life cycle of the Project.

Giyani is committed to meeting the highest international standards for the Project, and the long-term nature of tailings management requires world class geotechnical and geoscience expertise to ensure the safety of the facilities during both the operating phase, and importantly, thereafter, post closure of the plant."

Lead Geoscience and Tailings Consultant Appointed

Giyani has selected Knight Piésold as its lead Geoscience and TSF Consultant for the DFS following an extensive process to evaluate its capabilities and experience.

Knight Piésold will oversee all of the key aspects of the TSF including design, monitoring and risk reduction solutions. All TSF work will be aligned with the Principles of the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management: including affected communities; integrated knowledge base; design, construction, operation and monitoring of tailings facilities; management and governance; emergency response and long-term recovery; and public disclosure and access to information.

About Giyani

Giyani is focussed on becoming the dominant western-world producer of sustainable, low carbon high purity battery grade manganese for the electric vehicle ("EV") industry. The Company has developed a proprietary hydrometallurgical process to produce High Purity Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate ("HPMSM"), a lithium-ion battery ("LIB") cathode precursor material critical for EVs.

The Company has recently secured US$26m in financing from two strategic partners ARCH Sustainable Resources Fund LP and the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa as it aims to progress the K.Hill battery-grade manganese project in Botswana to construction by building and operating the demonstration plant and completing a Definitive Feasibility Study by H1 2025.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://giyanimetals.com/ .

About Knight Piésold

Knight Piésold is an employee-owned, global consulting firm of engineers, environmental scientists, geoscientists, and technologists providing specialist services to the mining, power, water resources, and infrastructure industries. Knight Piésold was founded in 1921 and has a 1,300-person team operating from 28 offices across 16 countries. www.knightpiesold.com/en/ .

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Giyani expects to occur, are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "does not expect", "plans", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "budget" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur.

All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of the relevant management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to certain assumptions, important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Giyani's ability to control or predict. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In the case of Giyani, these facts include their anticipated operations in future periods, timing, completion and results of the DFS, planned exploration and development of its properties, and plans related to its business and other matters that may occur in the future. This information relates to analyses and other information that is based on expectations of future performance and planned work programs.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation: inherent exploration hazards and risks; risks related to exploration and development of natural resource properties; uncertainty in Giyani's ability to obtain funding; commodity price fluctuations; recent market events and conditions; risks related to the uncertainty of mineral resource calculations and the inclusion of Inferred Mineral Resources in economic estimation; risks related to governmental regulations; risks related to obtaining necessary licences and permits; risks related to their business being subject to environmental laws and regulations; risks related to their mineral properties being subject to prior unregistered agreements, transfers, or claims and other defects in title; risks relating to competition from larger companies with greater financial and technical resources; risks relating to the inability to meet financial obligations under agreements to which they are a party; ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; and risks related to their directors and officers becoming associated with other natural resource companies which may give rise to conflicts of interests. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect Giyani's forward-looking information. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking information or statements.

Giyani's forward-looking information is based on the reasonable beliefs, expectations and opinions of their respective management on the date the statements are made, and Giyani does not assume any obligation to update forward looking information if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions change, except as required by law. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. For a complete discussion with respect to Giyani and risks associated with forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, please refer to Giyani's Annual Information Form, all of which are filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.