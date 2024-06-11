SiteMinder and Cloudbeds partner to create new distribution and revenue opportunities for hotels

San Diego, CA, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiteMinder, the name behind the only software platform that unlocks the full revenue potential of hotels, and Cloudbeds, the leading platform redefining the concept of PMS for the hospitality industry, have established a strategic partnership to expand connectivity between platforms and create new revenue capabilities for more than 60,000 hoteliers globally.

This collaboration will provide Cloudbeds customers with direct access to SiteMinder’s powerful revenue platform, while SiteMinder customers can explore the industry-leading PMS platform offered by Cloudbeds. As a result, this partnership means expanded distribution capabilities and deep actionable insights for hoteliers, enabling them to make better commercial decisions.

This partnership aims to set a new benchmark in platform connectivity, delivering an improved onboarding experience and exceptional operational accuracy for mutual hotel users.

“In late 2023, we announced our mission of making sophisticated revenue management accessible to every hotel in the world. We are excited to partner with an industry leader like Cloudbeds to propel this mission, by removing the friction that comes with having critical data hidden away in isolated systems,” says Sankar Narayan, CEO and Managing Director at SiteMinder. “This partnership is a testament to the US$50 billion hotel revenue that is processed by SiteMinder’s platform each year as well as the unique position that we hold to completely transform revenue management for the global hotel industry. It continues SiteMinder’s long history of breaking down silos in a highly-fragmented industry.”

Adam Harris, CEO at Cloudbeds, explains: “Our partnership with SiteMinder is about two of the hotel industry’s biggest names coming together with a mutual commitment to drive forward deeper connectivity between hotel platforms and create new standards that benefit hoteliers everywhere. This partnership empowers hoteliers worldwide by providing unified visibility and control across our platforms. This is just the beginning. We are excited to deliver incremental revenue opportunities for hoteliers while optimizing and streamlining the operational aspects of hotel connectivity.”

About SiteMinder

SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR) is the name behind SiteMinder, the only software platform that unlocks the full revenue potential of hotels, and Little Hotelier, an all-in-one hotel management software that makes the lives of small accommodation providers easier. The global company is headquartered in Sydney with offices in Bangalore, Bangkok, Barcelona, Berlin, Dallas, Galway, London and Manila. Through its technology and the largest partner ecosystem in the global hotel industry, SiteMinder generates more than 120 million reservations worth over US$50 billion in revenue for its hotel customers each year. For more information, visit siteminder.com.

About Cloudbeds

Cloudbeds is the leading platform redefining the concept of PMS for the hospitality industry, serving tens of thousands of properties in more than 150 countries worldwide. Built from the ground up to be masterfully unified and scalable, the award-winning Cloudbeds Platform brings together built-in and integrated solutions that modernize hotel operations, distribution, guest experience, and data & analytics. Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds has been named a top PMS, Hotel Management System and Channel Manager (2021-2024) by Hotel Tech Report, World’s Best Hotel PMS Solutions Provider (2022) by World Travel Awards, and recognized in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 in 2023. For more information, visit cloudbeds.com.

