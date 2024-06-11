Iveco Group signs a 150 million euro term loan facility with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to support investments in research, development and innovation

Turin, 11th June 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG), a global automotive leader active in the Commercial & Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain and related Financial Services arenas, has successfully signed a term loan facility of 150 million euros with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), for the creation of new projects in Italy dedicated to research, development and innovation.

In detail, through the resources made available by CDP, Iveco Group will develop innovative technologies and architectures in the field of electric propulsion and further develop solutions for autonomous driving, digitalisation and vehicle connectivity aimed at increasing efficiency, safety, driving comfort and productivity. The financed investments, which will have a 5-year amortising profile, will be made by Iveco Group in Italy by the end of 2025.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 36,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 31 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

