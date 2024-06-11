Xi Jinping Meets with Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin

On the afternoon of June 7, 2024, President Xi Jinping met with Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, who is paying an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Xi Jinping noted that China and Brazil are good friends sharing the same vision, and good partners marching forward hand in hand. In April last year, he and President Lula da Silva reached important common understandings on steering China-Brazil relations to a new future in the new era. With joint efforts in the past year, the two countries further deepened strategic mutual trust, steadily advanced pragmatic cooperation, and closely coordinated on the international stage. This has not only promoted their respective development, but effectively safeguarded the common interests of vast developing countries.

Noting that currently, the world is facing great changes unseen in a century, Xi Jinping emphasized that China and Brazil, both major developing countries and key emerging market economies, share broad and common strategic interests, and the relations between the two countries have gone far beyond the bilateral scope and have exemplary significance for promoting solidarity and cooperation among developing countries as well as world peace and stability. The two countries should grasp the strategic nature of bilateral relations, make the relationship more mutually beneficial and comprehensive, continue to enhance strategic coordination, and add new dimensions to the China-Brazil friendship in the new era. China is ready to work with Brazil to continue to uphold the pioneering spirit and the courage to do the unprecedented, make strategic plans for bilateral relations with a more forward-looking vision, clarify the long-term goal of building a China-Brazil community with a shared future, give full play to the role of the China-Brazil High-level Coordination and Cooperation Committee (COSBAN), consolidate cooperation in traditional areas, expand cooperation in emerging fields such as green economy, digital economy and innovation, and seek greater synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and Brazil's development strategies such as "re-industrialization" plan and the "Routes for South American Integration". The two sides should take the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to fully strengthen exchanges and cooperation between legislative bodies, political parties, local governments and youth and in such fields as culture, education and tourism, so as to pool more friendly forces and provide stronger support for China-Brazil cooperation. China supports Brazil in playing a greater role on the international stage and in hosting the G20 Leaders' Summit this year. China is ready to enhance communication with Brazil and other members of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) for further development of China-CELAC relations in the new era.

Geraldo Alckmin conveyed President Lula's cordial greetings to Xi Jinping, and said that yesterday he and Vice President Han Zheng successfully co-chaired the seventh meeting of the COSBAN with positive results. In recent years, hundreds of millions of Chinese people have been lifted out of poverty, which is a miracle in the world, and the relevant experience can provide good reference for Brazil. The Brazilian government is committed to achieving inclusive and sustainable growth, and is ready to strengthen the synergy of development strategies with China. Brazil welcomes more Chinese companies to invest in Brazil and enhance cooperation in such fields as infrastructure construction, agriculture, mining, new energy vehicles and climate response. Both Brazil and China are committed to upholding multilateralism and free trade, share the same views on many important issues, and enjoy huge potential and broad prospects for cooperation. Brazil is ready to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries as a new starting point, and work with China to enhance bilateral and multilateral strategic coordination, upgrade bilateral relations to a new height, and make contributions to building a more peaceful, just and sustainable world.

Wang Yi attended the meeting.