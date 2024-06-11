Submit Release
Statement of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on alleged Chinese Army uniforms found in Porac POGO hub

PHILIPPINES, June 11 - Press Release
June 11, 2024

11 June 2024

Whether genuine or mere props, the pieces of alleged People's Liberation Army (PLA) uniforms found in the raided POGO hub in Porac, Pampanga serve as a strong indication that the extent of scams perpetrated by these unscrupulous individuals is beyond comprehension.

Authorities investigating this POGO hub should thoroughly examine the extent of operations carried out by the suspected criminal syndicates associated with Lucky South Outsourcing Inc.

Anong klaseng online scam ang nangangailangan ng props gamit ang uniporme ng PLA? Tanging Chinese nationals lamang ang nakakakilala ng Chinese military uniforms dahil batid naman siguro ng marami nating mga kababayan ang gamit ng mga miyembro ng sangay ng ating Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Hindi dapat balewalain ito ng ating awtoridad, peke man o hindi ang mga unipormeng ito. Mas dapat alamin kung saan ito ginagamit.

