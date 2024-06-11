6th International EMU Genetics Club Student Science Symposium was Held

The “6th International EMU Genetics Club Student Science Symposium” organized by Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Genetics Club operating under EMU Social and Cultural Activities Directorate was recently held. The traditional 6th Science Symposium of the EMU Genetics Club, which showcases research that sheds light on science using advanced modern technologies in the context of human and other living organisms’ genome projects, was held at the EMU Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall.

Commenced with the opening speeches delivered by the Chair of EMU Genetics Club Efe Çelik and, Social and Cultural Activities Directorate Student Clubs Unit Manager Çiğdem Duvarcı, the event consisted of 10 different presentations delivered by international scientists and students who shared information about their research and findings with the participants.

Receiving great interest, the presentations delivered within the scope of the event program were as follows: “Molecular Characterization of a Potential Drug Target in Disease Treatment” by Prof. Dr. Şükrü Tüzmen, “A Dentist’s Journey in Politics” by Dr. Filiz Besim, “Hydroxyurea activates nitric oxide synthase to regulate proliferation, apoptosis and angiogenesis” by Prof. Dr. Vladan Cokic, “Bats around us: Who wins and who loses?” by Prof. Dr. Nursel Baydemir, Çetin “Modelling and Simulating Biological Systems: A Case Study Modelled by Petri Nets” by Assist. Prof. Dr. İlke Çetin, “The Utilization of Extracellular Vesicles in Tumour Immunotherapy” by Havva Özgen Eyüpoğlu, “World’s Deadliest Animals on the Planet: Mosquitoes” by Ceyda Ergil, “Exploring the Link between Periodontal Diseases and Systematic Health: Connecting the Dots” by İhsan Özalan, “Oral Microbiota: Application of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Oral Health” by Mobina Hosseini and, “Transformation of Healthcare using Precision Medicine” by Sarena Saee.

At the end of the event, the EMU Genetics Club presented appreciation plaques to speakers contributing to the symposium. EMU Genetics Club Symposium Series which are open to all university members and public, attracted great interest as always. A scientific feast was provided for science enthusiasts, featuring English presentations conducted in accordance with international standards and in line with EMU’s language of instruction.