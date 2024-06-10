Senate Bill 801 Printer's Number 1710
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - or coaching, including an elementary teacher, school reading
specialist, reading interventionist, ENGLISH AS A SECOND
LANGUAGE TEACHER, special education teacher, literacy coach,
principal or chief school administrator.
"EMPLOYEE ORGANIZATION." THE TERM SHALL HAVE THE SAME
MEANING AS "EMPLOYE ORGANIZATION" UNDER SECTION 1101-A.
"Evidence-based reading instruction." A program of
structured literacy instruction, for students in kindergarten
through grade three, that is aligned with the science of
reading, including explicit and systematic instruction in
phonemic awareness, the alphabetic principle, decoding,
encoding, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension and building
content knowledge. The instruction may not include strategies
for teaching students to read based on meaning, structure and
syntax and visual cues, which may also be known as MSV. THREE-
CUEING, WHICH IS ANY MODEL OF TEACHING STUDENTS TO READ BASED ON
MEANING, STRUCTURE AND SYNTAX AND VISUAL CUES, WHICH MAY ALSO BE
KNOWN AS MSV.
"Literacy intervention approaches." Evidence-based, skills-
based specialized reading, writing and spelling instruction that
is systematic and explicit and intensified based on the needs of
the student.
"Norm-referenced tool." An assessment tool that measures a
student's knowledge or skills to the knowledge or skills of the
national norm group.
"Parent." An individual who has legal custody or
guardianship of a student.
"School entity." A school district, intermediate unit, area
career and technical school, charter school, cyber charter
school or regional charter school.
20230SB0801PN1710 - 6 -
<--
<--
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30