Senate Bill 801 Printer's Number 1710

"EMPLOYEE ORGANIZATION." THE TERM SHALL HAVE THE SAME

MEANING AS "EMPLOYE ORGANIZATION" UNDER SECTION 1101-A.

"Evidence-based reading instruction." A program of

structured literacy instruction, for students in kindergarten

through grade three, that is aligned with the science of

reading, including explicit and systematic instruction in

phonemic awareness, the alphabetic principle, decoding,

encoding, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension and building

content knowledge. The instruction may not include strategies

for teaching students to read based on meaning, structure and

syntax and visual cues, which may also be known as MSV. THREE-

CUEING, WHICH IS ANY MODEL OF TEACHING STUDENTS TO READ BASED ON

MEANING, STRUCTURE AND SYNTAX AND VISUAL CUES, WHICH MAY ALSO BE

KNOWN AS MSV.

"Literacy intervention approaches." Evidence-based, skills-

based specialized reading, writing and spelling instruction that

is systematic and explicit and intensified based on the needs of

the student.

"Norm-referenced tool." An assessment tool that measures a

student's knowledge or skills to the knowledge or skills of the

national norm group.

"Parent." An individual who has legal custody or

guardianship of a student.

"School entity." A school district, intermediate unit, area

career and technical school, charter school, cyber charter

school or regional charter school.

