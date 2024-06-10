Senate Bill 1150 Printer's Number 1711

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - "Approved course of study." A program offered by an

institution of higher education that provides instruction in

agriculture, computer science, criminal justice, business,

education, SPECIAL EDUCATION, STEM EDUCATION, engineering,

nursing , ALLIED HEALTH , trades or other in-demand occupations

approved by the agency in consultation with the Independent

Fiscal Office.

"Grant." A Grow Pennsylvania Scholarship Grant awarded under

this article.

"In-demand occupation." A job that is in demand by employers

in this Commonwealth, requires a high level of skill and is

likely to provide family sustaining wages.

"INSTITUTION OF HIGHER EDUCATION." EITHER OF THE FOLLOWING:

(1) AN INSTITUTION OF HIGHER LEARNING THAT IS LOCATED IN

THIS COMMONWEALTH AND APPROVED BY THE AGENCY FOR ENROLLMENT

OF GRANT RECIPIENTS UNDER THE ACT OF JANUARY 25, 1966 (1965

P.L.1546, NO.541), REFERRED TO AS THE HIGHER EDUCATION

SCHOLARSHIP LAW.

(2) AN INSTITUTION OF HIGHER EDUCATION ESTABLISHED UNDER

ARTICLE XIX-G.

"Program." The Grow Pennsylvania Scholarship Grant Program

established under this article.

"STEM." SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY, ENGINEERING AND MATHEMATICS.

"Student." A resident of this Commonwealth who attends or is

about to attend an institution of higher education.

