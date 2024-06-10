Senate Bill 1150 Printer's Number 1711
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - "Approved course of study." A program offered by an
institution of higher education that provides instruction in
agriculture, computer science, criminal justice, business,
education, SPECIAL EDUCATION, STEM EDUCATION, engineering,
nursing , ALLIED HEALTH , trades or other in-demand occupations
approved by the agency in consultation with the Independent
Fiscal Office.
"Grant." A Grow Pennsylvania Scholarship Grant awarded under
this article.
"In-demand occupation." A job that is in demand by employers
in this Commonwealth, requires a high level of skill and is
likely to provide family sustaining wages.
"Institution of higher education." An institution of higher
learning that is located in this Commonwealth and approved by
the agency for enrollment of grant recipients under the act of
January 25, 1966 (1965 P.L.1546, No.541), referred to as the
Higher Education Scholarship Law.
"INSTITUTION OF HIGHER EDUCATION." EITHER OF THE FOLLOWING:
(1) AN INSTITUTION OF HIGHER LEARNING THAT IS LOCATED IN
THIS COMMONWEALTH AND APPROVED BY THE AGENCY FOR ENROLLMENT
OF GRANT RECIPIENTS UNDER THE ACT OF JANUARY 25, 1966 (1965
P.L.1546, NO.541), REFERRED TO AS THE HIGHER EDUCATION
SCHOLARSHIP LAW.
(2) AN INSTITUTION OF HIGHER EDUCATION ESTABLISHED UNDER
ARTICLE XIX-G.
"Program." The Grow Pennsylvania Scholarship Grant Program
established under this article.
"STEM." SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY, ENGINEERING AND MATHEMATICS.
"Student." A resident of this Commonwealth who attends or is
about to attend an institution of higher education.
