Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Announces Exclusive Summer Free Meal Upgrade Offer at Sri Lanka Resorts
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is offering an exclusive meal upgrade for travellers this summer. This offer is available at several Sri Lankan properties, including Cinnamon Bentota Beach, Cinnamon Bey Beruwala, Cinnamon Citadel Kandy, Cinnamon Lodge Habarana, Cinnamon Wild Yala, Hikka Tranz by Cinnamon, and Habarana Village by Cinnamon. These resorts are located in popular tourist destinations across Sri Lanka and are known for their comfort, luxury, and service.
Recently, Sri Lanka was also named as one of the top three destinations to visit during summer 2024 by Forbes, making this an opportune time for travellers to explore the island. Guests booking directly can choose up to two benefits from four 'book direct' benefits, including one child staying free with a 10% discount on the best available rate. This offer is intended for international travellers planning summer vacations. Guests have the opportunity to explore destinations, experience local culture, and stay in accommodations that feature meal upgrades, discounted rates, and family-friendly perks. These resorts provide a base for discovering the natural beauty, historical landmarks, and cities of Sri Lanka.
For more information and bookings, visit www.cinnamonhotels.com. The code DIRECT can be used when booking through the website to access these benefits. The booking period is until June 31, 2024, for stays up to October 31, 2024.
Dinali Ruhunuhewa
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts
