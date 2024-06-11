FTI Consulting Appoints Senior Forensic Expert Dr. Stefan Heissner to the Forensic and Litigation Consulting Segment in Germany

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Dr. Stefan Heissner as a Senior Managing Director in its Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in Germany, effective 1 July 2024.



Dr. Heissner, who had a 15-year career with the German police force and spent five years as a detective in white-collar crime and corruption, will help clients investigate fraud and compliance matters and advise boards and senior leaders on corporate compliance and regulatory engagement. Dr. Heissner will lead the Forensic Accounting & Fraud Investigations offering and its growth in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, also known as the DACH region. He will also lead the broader Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in DACH, will sit on the segment’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) leadership team and be a member of FTI Consulting’s EMEA leadership group.

“Businesses operate in an environment with increasing levels of financial crime and money laundering that are complex, cross-border and cyber-enabled,” said Renato Fazzone, a Senior Managing Director and Germany Leader at FTI Consulting. “Having a highly respected and renowned forensics and compliance expert like Stefan on our team will be invaluable to our work helping clients identify and mitigate fraud, corruption, and misconduct. With his background in the German police force, proven leadership and experience as a consultant, Stefan brings a unique set of skills that will boost our capabilities and play a pivotal role in driving the development of our practice in Germany and the surrounding region.”

Dr. Heissner joins FTI Consulting in Düsseldorf from PwC, where he co-led the Risk and Regulatory Consulting practice in Germany and led Forensic Services in EMEA. After his service in the German police force, he joined KPMG, where he led Global Forensic Intelligence Services. He also served as the Global Markets Leader and the German and EMEIA Forensics and Integrity practice leader at EY.

Dr. Heissner has two degrees and a Ph.D. in Economics. He left the police as a Detective Superintendent and is a Certified Fraud Examiner of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners in the United States.

Rory O’Brien, a Senior Managing Director and EMEA Head of the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting, said, “We are committed to the expansion of our capabilities in key strategic markets, of which the DACH region is one. The demand for our services will continue to be acute, particularly for large businesses. Stefan is a seasoned and impressive expert in this area, whose arrival will mark the next phase of our strategy, building on our earlier investments, including the additions of Hans-Peter Fischer, Dr. Ricardo Gomez and Christoph Schlossarek.”

