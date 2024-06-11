Derby Barracks / DUI # 3 / DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#:24A5002864
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 06/07/2024 @ 2255 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Barton
VIOLATION: DUI #3, DLS
ACCUSED: Gerald Davignon
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/07/2024 at approximately 2255 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation on Main St in the Town of Barton. The operator was identified as Gerald Davignon (31) of Barton, VT. While speaking to Davignon, Troopers observed indicators of impairment and Davignon was screened for DUI. Davignon was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing. Davignon was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/10/2024 @ 1230 PM
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
