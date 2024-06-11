Submit Release
Derby Barracks / DUI # 3 / DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:24A5002864

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy                            

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 06/07/2024 @ 2255 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Barton

VIOLATION: DUI #3, DLS

 

ACCUSED: Gerald Davignon                                              

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/07/2024 at approximately 2255 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation on Main St in the Town of Barton. The operator was identified as Gerald Davignon (31) of Barton, VT. While speaking to Davignon, Troopers observed indicators of impairment and Davignon was screened for DUI. Davignon was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing.  Davignon was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/10/2024 @ 1230 PM           

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd, Derby, VT 05829

802.334.8881 | Richard.berlandy@vermont.gov

 

 

