Scientology Volunteer Ministers bring message "Something Can Be Done About It" to the Biggest little City in the World

Native American Dancers and Volunteer Ministers This is event MC and local Philanthropist Pete Sokoloff Speaking. This is a Volunteer Minister showing one of the free training courses in their tent.

A Volunteer Minister is a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” — L Ron Hubbard

RENO, NV, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Something Can Be Done About It Volunteer Event was held on June 1st 2024 at Locomotion Plaza in downtown Reno and hosted by the Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology Mission of Sierra Nevada located in Reno, NV.

Held next to the iconic Reno Arch on Virginia Street in their signature yellow tents, the event brought together different cultures to focus on the historical aspect of the Native Americans Indigenous to the areas of the West and today's world where solutions are so needed to solve problems of daily life and thus improve and enrich the culture around us.

The volunteer ministers program offers free on line training to address common everyday problem like; Communication, Stress, Honesty and Ethics, Marriage and Family, Study Problems, Relationships and Answers to Drugs.

Event MC and local Philanthropist Mr Pete Sokoloff spoke at the event to introduce the Volunteer Ministers to the Reno area and shared in the experiences he has had with the Volunteer Minister Disaster response part of their program. Most notably was his experience working with the Volunteer Ministers at Ground Zero in New York assisting emergency responder's with logistical needs and support.

"Once the Incident Commander at Ground Zero gave his directions - the Volunteer Ministers quickly set up a facility at Ground Zero and in the eight months that followed, some 800 Volunteer Ministers provided round the clock aid. Besides food and essentials, exhausted rescue workers were helped by the ministers, (identified by their yellow T-shirts) providing "assists" to help focus the workers' minds and revive their bodies", said Sokoloff.

The Reno/Sparks Pow Wow Club brought 15 dancers and drummer, as well as their own families. They entertained the group and included all in their Native dances - bringing a distinctly spiritual touch to the festivities.

L Ron Hubbard the Founder of Scientology wrote; "For thousands of years on this planet thinking man has upheld his own spirituality and considered the ultimate wisdom to be spiritual enlightenment".

And so the festivities ended with a ribbon cutting by all there and a renewed sense of the spiritual side of life and Mr Sokoloff adding; " "And so it is, with great excitement, that we welcome the Volunteer Ministers to Reno. May your visit have a lasting and positive effect on our community."