Jackson County Route 2/2, Jesse Run Road, Will be Closed Beginning On Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Jackson County Route 2/2, Jesse Run Road, will be closed, beginning at milepost 0.70, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, through Tuesday, June 25, 2024, for a slip repair.



The roadway will be closed. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​