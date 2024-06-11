Traffic delay on WV 7, Brockway Avenue, Beginning Monday, June 10, 2024

Page Content

There will be a traffic delay on WV 7, Brockway Avenue, in Morgantown, from the intersection of US 119, Spruce Street, to the intersection of County Route 857, Hartman Run Road, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2024, through Thursday, August 15, 2024, for milling, paving, and shoulder work. Nighttime operations only.

One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​