Law enforcement to target speeders in I-64 work zones

Six separate police agencies are targeting speeders in the Interstate 64 work zones between Barboursville and Huntington. Targeted enforcement will last through West Virginia Day, Thursday, June 20, 2024.
 
West Virginia State Police, the Public Service Commission, Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, and police from Milton, Barboursville, and Huntington will be actively patrolling and issuing citations in the work zone beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2024.
 
The enforcement event is a collaborative effort between local law enforcement and the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) to increase safety and raise awareness in work zones. The WVDOT and law enforcement remind drivers to slow down, pay attention, and stay off cell phones while traveling through work zones.
 
Five people were killed in work zone crashes on West Virginia highways in 2023. The previous year, there were 800 crashes in West Virginia work zones, killing eight people and injuring 276.​​

