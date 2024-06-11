Cordell Disaster Recovery Center Closing June 11

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Disaster Recovery Center in Cordell will close Tuesday, June 11, at 7 p.m.

The center will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 11. It is located at:

Washita County Activity Center

1005 E. Third St.

Cordell, OK 73632

Residents have four other options to get assistance:

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time. Help is available in most languages; if you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download the FEMA App.

Visit any other Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, visit fema.gov/drc.

For the latest information about Oklahoma’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4776. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

FEMA Civil Rights Office works to ensure assistance is distributed equitably, without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the Civil Rights Office if they feel that they are the victim of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available by pressing #2 for Spanish.