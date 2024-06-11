Agencies Plan Agriculture Recovery Events

State, federal and local agencies, in conjunction with farming industry groups, will host a one-day Agriculture Recovery Center in Pottawattamie County noon to 8 p.m. June 13 to help Iowans recover from spring tornado and storm damage.

Additional Agriculture Recovery Centers are planned for Union and Polk counties. The walk-through events, designed as resource fairs, will provide information on addressing agricultural or rural needs that are not covered by standard programs offered by FEMA or the state of Iowa. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Iowa Insurance Division and other government agencies are working with industry organizations such as Iowa Pork Producers, Iowa Soybean and Iowa Cattlemen to ensure unmet needs are identified and resources are shared.

The first event is noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, here:

Pottawattamie County

Treynor Community Center

11 W Main St.

Treynor, IA 51575

Download the Iowa Disaster Agriculture Resource Guide here:

https://www.iowa.gov/resources-0/agricultural-resources

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. For Spanish, press 2. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.